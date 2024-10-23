Enhesa Partners With YMCA To Empower Youth Through Global Employee Engagement Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enhesa , the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, today announced a new partnership with YMCA aimed at creating impactful employee engagement programs across its global workforce. This collaboration aligns with both organizations' shared commitment to fostering positive social change, and empowering people with the skills they need for the future.

Through this partnership, Enhesa employees will have the opportunity to participate in engagement programs tailored to the unique needs of the communities in which they live and work. Enhesa volunteers will work closely with local YMCAs to participate in activity days, special events, and workshops focused sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, and on helping young people develop the confidence, resilience, self-awareness, and skills that are vital to gaining meaningful employment.

The YMCA is the oldest and one of the largest youth organisations in the world, reaching over 65 million people a year across 120 countries. Their global presence enables them to implement initiatives in multiple countries and foster sharing and learning across borders and cultures.

Enhesa's partnership with the YMCA is built on the shared belief that businesses and communities can unite to create a more sustainable and inclusive world. By combining Enhesa employees' knowledge and insight with the YMCA's global connection to young people, this partnership will help young people gain essential job skills, build strong relationships, and become active community members. As businesses increasingly prioritise sustainability & ESG factors, young people who understand and can apply these principles are better equipped to succeed in the workforce and contribute meaningfully to society.

Physical locations for the initiative will include the following:

.Toronto, Canada

.Washington, D.C., United States

.Setúbal, Spain

.Bath, England

.Tokyo, Japan

In addition to the in-person initiatives, the partnership also features a virtual initiative with the YMCA Global Change Agents program. This will connect employees from Enhesa and young people from the YMCA from different parts of the world, encouraging them to collaborate on projects that address global challenges such as climate change, social justice, and economic inequality.

Enhesa will work alongside YMCA Global Change Agents on a webinar about sustainability and ESG to be added to the YMCA's extensive online training platform and made available to 2,000+ young leaders across the globe. Through virtual workshops and mentoring, participants will gain a deeper understanding of global issues and develop the skills necessary to become effective change agents in their own communities.

“As we embark on this exciting journey with YMCA, we are looking forward to a partnership that will make a lasting impact on the lives of young people around the world,” said Beatriz Preto, Chief Human Resources Officer at Enhesa.“By combining our resources and expertise, we are not only helping to build a brighter future for the next generation but also strengthening the bonds between our employees and the communities in which we operate.”

Together, Enhesa and the YMCA are committed to creating a world where every young person has the opportunity to thrive, lead, and make a difference.

About World YMCA

YMCA is active in 12,000 communities in 120 countries, employing some 90,000 staff and mobilising some 920,000 volunteers. It reaches over 60 million people a year. Working collectively under its shared YMCA Vision 2030, it impacts lives through programs and advocacy in four priority areas: Community Wellbeing, Meaningful Work, Sustainable Planet, and Just World. Established in 1844, the YMCA turned 180 years old in 2024.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa

