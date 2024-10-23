'Qatar-Germany Relationship At Its Best'
Date
10/23/2024 4:00:20 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Berlin: Foreign Policy Adviser to the Chancellor of Germany H E Jens Plotner said that the visit by Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Germany is an excellent opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, noting that the relationship has never been better than today.
In a statement to QNA, he said,“The German government is eager to broaden its bilateral and economic relations with Qatar even further. The upcoming visit of His Highness the Amir of Qatar is an excellent opportunity to cultivate and further enhance the good relations between Germany and Qatar.” He added that this visit comes at a crucial time that reflects the depth of diplomatic ties between the two nations and emphasises both sides' commitment to developing these relations in multiple areas.
On Qatar's mediation efforts to resolve international and regional conflicts, Plotner praised Qatar's role, saying that Qatar is an important partner for Germany in the Middle East and beyond, and the German government strongly appreciates Qatar's mediation efforts, for example in the war on Gaza.“Germany is keen to continue working with Qatar to mitigate regional conflicts,” he added.
He explained that the diplomatic relations between Germany and Qatar are strong and stable.
MENAFN23102024000063011010ID1108809597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.