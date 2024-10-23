'Qatar-Germany Relationship At Its Best'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Foreign Policy Adviser to the Chancellor of Germany H E Jens Plotner said that the visit by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Germany is an excellent opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, noting that the relationship has never been better than today.

In a statement to QNA, he said,“The German is eager to broaden its bilateral and economic relations with Qatar even further. The upcoming visit of the Amir of Qatar is an excellent opportunity to cultivate and further enhance the good relations between Germany and Qatar.” He added that this visit comes at a crucial time that reflects the depth of diplomatic ties between the two nations and emphasises both sides' commitment to developing these relations in multiple areas.

On Qatar's mediation efforts to resolve international and regional conflicts, Plotner praised Qatar's role, saying that Qatar is an important partner for Germany in the Middle East and beyond, and the German government strongly appreciates Qatar's mediation efforts, for example in the war on Gaza.“Germany is keen to continue working with Qatar to mitigate regional conflicts,” he added.

He explained that the diplomatic relations between Germany and Qatar are strong and stable.