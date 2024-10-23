Students Honoured For Winning Nuclear Science Olympiad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie has honoured students who won two medals at the International Nuclear Science (INSO 2024), in its first edition held in Clark City, Philippines, during the period from July 31 to August 7 of this year, with the participation of 55 students from 15 Asian countries.

The honouring also included employees of the Radiation Protection Department and supervisors from the of Education and Higher Education, reflecting the efforts made to support education and develop scientific skills among students.

Student Jalvandi Ibrahim from Mesaieed International School won the silver medal, while student Aditya Vivek Srinath from Modern Indian School won the bronze medal.

The science competitions in the Olympiad consisted of two tests, one of which was theoretical and lasted for five hours, and the other was a practical experiment or simulation of a scientific experiment in the same field.

This achievement reflects the close cooperation between the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Radiation Protection Department, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, as participation in this competition came within the framework of the regional technical cooperation project with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to support the teaching of nuclear science and technology at the secondary and university levels.