Qatar, Egypt Discuss Development Cooperation

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of Egypt H E Dr. Badr Abdelaaty, on the sidelines of the 25th session of the Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights to discuss Qatar's 3rd periodic report, held in Cairo on Monday. They discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in the development and humanitarian fields. They also discussed regional developments, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, Sudan, and Lebanon. They stressed the importance of reaching an agreement to cease fire in the Strip and the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid. Ambassador of Qatar to Egypt H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari attended the meeting.