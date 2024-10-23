Join BOC Sciences At The 15Th World ADC San Diego: Paving The Way For A Global Market Trend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOC Science announces participation in the 15th annual World ADC in San Diego.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 15th World ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) Summit, taking place from November 4 - 7, 2024, is a prestigious meeting dedicated to the development and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugates, a promising class of targeted cancer therapies that combine the specificity of antibodies with the potent cell-killing effects of drugs.Details of the 15th World ADC San DiegoVenue: San Diego, CaliforniaDates: November 4 - 7, 2024Booth: #405BOC Sciences, a leader in the chemical industry, announces its participation in the 15th World Antibody-drug Conjugate Congress and aims to demonstrate new opportunities for antibody-drug conjugate production and manufacturing.BOC Sciences is committed to providing technical support, including related antibody-drug conjugate products and customized services, to companies in biotechnology, chemical technology, and new drug discovery worldwide. As a leader in ADC technology, the company employs advanced methods for ADC development, optimization, and manufacturing to ensure products meet stringent quality standards. With its commitment to research and development, the company is at the forefront in the field of bioconjugate.At the upcoming conference, BOC Science will present its extensive and comprehensive product range, focusing particularly on its expertise in the modification and conjugation of antibodies. The company places great emphasis on quality, offering cGMP-compliant ADC manufacturing services and adhering to strict regulatory requirements. BOC Science is a world leader in the development of advanced ADC cytotoxins , ADC conjugates, and innovative ADC cytotoxin and conjugate combinations as well as other antibody-drug conjugates. Since its inception, BOC Science has been a trusted partner in the development of highly potent antibody-drug copolymers.The year 2024 is seen as an era of "maturity" for antibody-drug couplings due in large part to a significant upswing in drug discovery and development, as well as high-profile business deals and multiple networking opportunities. As the Director of Nature Chemical Engineering says, "Continued research and collaboration in various fields, including molecular biology, pharmacology, and clinical medicine, is essential to overcome the current challenges and realize the full potential of ADC in cancer therapy."For more details on BOC Sciences' participation in the 15th World ADC San Diego, please visit .AboutBOC Sciences is a leading authority in the field of ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) technology based in the United States. The company offers a broad range of ADC products, RNA drug delivery systems, conjugation services, and synthesis solutions to support drug discovery initiatives.

