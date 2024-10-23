LONELY PLANET REVEALS 2025 BEST IN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS AND TRENDS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expert Predictions for the Upcoming Year Feature 30 Incredible Destinations and 10 Exciting Trends Best in Travel 2025 Returns With Print Edition, Immersive and Photography-Led Digital Experience Presented by Saily NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Lonely Planet , the global travel authority, reveals its top destinations to visit next year with the release of Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2025 . The 15th edition of this best-selling features 30 must-visit destinations from around the world, and for the first time, the title includes the top 10 travel trend predictions for the year ahead. In addition to the print edition, Lonely Planet also unveils a curated collection of digital and social media content, presented in partnership with new eSIM service, Saily. Travelers can stay connected and secure while traveling with Saily, with mobile data coverage in nearly all locations on Lonely Planet's winning list. Lonely Planet's team of international experts, including editors, writers and other contributors from around the world curated the 30 must-see global destinations across three categories: cities, countries and regions. Each category features 10 destinations, chosen for their topicality, unique attributes and experiences, including food, history, architecture, art, vibrant local culture and natural beauty, along with their ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity. "Best in Travel 2025 is the latest edition of Lonely Planet's annual love letter to the world. While mindful of our responsibilities and impact as travelers, we're proud of the destinations, journeys and experiences featured here, and we are excited to share the local expertise and insight at the heart of these recommendations," said Nitya Chambers, Lonely Planet's SVP, Content and Executive Editor. "Wherever you are in the world, we're confident Best in Travel brings fresh inspiration for the year ahead." Known as La Ville Rose,

Toulouse is named top city for its ever-expanding art scene, carefree riverside wandering and its many incontournables (unmissable things to see and do). The West African nation Cameroon tops the country list for its pristine beaches, less crowded national parks, and the variety of exciting nightlife found in its major cities. Named as the top region, Low Country and Coastal Georgia , including Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia, stood out for its historical and cultural significance, striking a careful balance between acknowledging the past and embracing a better future. For passionate, off-the-beaten-path explorers, Lonely Planet recommends hiking the Jordan Trail and exploring the awe-inspiring natural beauty of Panama's Chiriqui region. For the 15th edition, Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2025 provides fresh takes on new experiences in popular destinations, while also shining a light on some underappreciated locales, like Genoa, Lithuania and Switzerland's Valais region. Pittsburgh keeps getting better, with an astoundingly refreshing food-and-drink scene and a supportive economy that draws creatives from all over, continuing the transformation of this steel town into a bustling hub of innovation and contemporary culture. In Spain, a leader in sustainable tourism practices, picturesque, Mediterranean-facing Palma de Mallorca makes the list for its off-season offerings, like a dynamic culinary scene and a highly-anticipated waterfront promenade. Exclusive to Best in Travel 2025 is the all-new travel trends list, focused on the passion and enthusiasm driving decision-making right now. For each individual interest – like birdwatching, trains, local markets and underrated outdoor adventures – Lonely Planet names the 10 best destinations where readers can explore and experience those passions. Available globally for purchase at href="" rel="nofollow" lonelyplane , the Best in Travel 2025 hardcover book

features stunning photography, local advice and insider experiences for each of the destinations on this year's list. To accompany the print edition, travelers can check out Lonely Planet's website and follow social media accounts to engage with interactive digital content from each of this year's selections, including immersive video showcasing the beauty of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Genoa, Vanuatu and Armenia. Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2025 - Complete list



CITY COUNTRY REGION Toulouse, France Cameroon Low Country and Coastal Georgia Pondicherry, India Lithuania The Terai, Nepal Bansko, Bulgaria Fiji Chiriqui, Panama Chiang Mai, Thailand Laos Launceston & the Tamar Valley, Australia Genoa, Italy Kazakhstan Valais, Switzerland Pittsburgh, USA Paraguay Giresun & Ordu, Turkiye Osaka, Japan Trinidad & Tobago Bavaria, Germany Curitiba, Brazil Vanuatu East Anglia, England Palma de Mallorca, Spain Slovakia Jordan Trail Edmonton, Canada Armenia Mount Hood and the Columbia River Gorge region, Oregon, USA

Top Travel Trends for 2025

In addition to naming the 30 must-visit destinations for the upcoming year, for the first time, Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2025 is unveiling the top ten travel trends for the year ahead. The list is accompanied by a selection of the best destinations for travelers to experience these trends in real life.

- From cross-continental epic voyages to slow travel branch lines, rail-based adventures are more popular than ever with contemporary travelers.- Slow travel emphasizes the value of being present in the natural world, to escape from the stress and worry of an always-on digital world.- Experience-based travel continues to resonate with music-lovers in search of iconic venues around the world.- Now more than ever, bird enthusiasts are planning entire vacations around viewing their favorite feathered friends.- Interest in local markets continues to soar as travelers seek sensory ways to immerse themselves in local life.- The most spectacular drag shows in the world are celebrations of inclusivity and connection, bringing people together through artistic and human expression.- Intrepid adventures are vying to find the most under-the-radar parks and reserves, reclaiming the outdoors from the masses to experience the natural world without waiting in line.- Eating and travel are inextricably linked, and more and more travelers are seeking out destinations where distinctive and delicious cuisine and local food culture get top-billing.- Places known for their remarkable trees and forests are in high demand as travelers discover novel approaches to connecting with their surroundings.- Offering relaxation, unspoiled beauty and a connection with nature, beach vacations will always be on trend.

