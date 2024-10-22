Saudis Open Market To Flowers, Hay From Brazil
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock announced on Monday (21) that Saudi Arabia has opened its market to two new products from Brazil.“The Brazilian government welcomed the news of Saudi Arabia's market opening for the export of flowers and hay from Brazil,” the statement says.
According to information from the ministry, this is Saudi Arabia's third market opening in Saudi Arabia to Brazilian products this year, resulting from the joint efforts of Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The authorization for the import of vegetable seeds occurred in March, and the approval to sell live poultry from Brazil to the Saudis was granted in August.
Year to date through September, Saudi Arabia was the 15th leading destination of Brazilian agribusiness exports at USD 2 billion.
