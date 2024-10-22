Modi, Xi To Meet Today In Russia

Both leaders are currently in Russia's Kazan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Lula da Silva, and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa are also attending the summit.

The breakthrough in the patrolling arrangement comes four years after the Galwan Valley clash and signals a move towards de-escalation in a region where both countries stationed tens of thousands of troops.



The arrangement, which would involve a return to the pre-2020 system, is also a move to stabilize the situation and work as a confidence-building measure between New Delhi and Beijing.



Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020 amid a major escalation along the Line of Control. Both sides had sustained casualties, which had led to tension in bilateral ties.

While a gradual de-escalation was effected, a return to the pre-Galwan status had proved elusive.



Besides bilateral relations, it had also led to strain in other areas.

There had been no direct flight between the two nations for four years. Visa for Chinese technicians was granted after extra layers of security and investments from companies based in neighbouring countries needed extra vetting and security clearances.

The 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan is being held under the chairmanship of Russia from

October 22-24.

This visit marks PM

Modi's second visit to Russia this year. He travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit where he held a bilateral meeting with President Putin. He was also conferred with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle at the Kremlin in Moscow.

BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the Leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg on the margins of G8 Outreach Summit in 2006.

