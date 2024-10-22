(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global Portable Analytical Instrument Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.8%

during the forecast period. Rise in demand for generic drugs

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

vendors offering analytical software as an additional service. However,

design challenges in miniaturization of handheld devices

poses a challenge - Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Metrohm AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Rudolph Research Analytical, Shimadzu Corp., Spectris Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Portable Analytical Instrument Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3071.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Metrohm AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Rudolph Research Analytical, Shimadzu Corp., Spectris Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Market Driver

Vendors in the portable analytical instrument market are enhancing their offerings by providing additional software solutions alongside portable analyzers. This focus stems from the growing requirement for efficient laboratory workflows and the need to store data for future research and development purposes. Data integration is crucial, as data from portable analyzers must be combined with other exploratory data to generate valuable insights for informed decision-making. Agilent Technologies, a prominent market player, offers the OpenLAB Laboratory Software suite, which includes the OpenLAB Electronic Lab Notebook software module. This module addresses major data challenges for routine testing laboratories by managing and storing data at a single source, collating data from various databases into a single experiment, and providing integrated workflow processing for improved lab efficiency and data quality. Thermo Fisher Scientific also provides a comparable software suite, the Niton Data Transfer (NDT) Software Suite, which offers a set of data management tools for diverse applications, such as metal alloy analysis and scrap metal recycling. NDT includes modules for instrument setup, data downloading and management, sample x-ray spectra comparison and analysis, report and certificate design and printing, empirical calibration development, and software upgrades installation. Both vendors provide software programs as an extra service to expand their customer base and ensure customer loyalty. This trend is expected to persist and contribute positively to the growth of the global portable analytical instrument market throughout the forecast period.



The Portable Analytical Instruments market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries. NIR, Raman spectroscopy, Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy, Ion mobility spectroscopy, spectral imaging, and other advanced technologies are driving innovation in this sector. Environmental testing industry is a major consumer, with venture capitalists investing heavily in TOC analyzers, thermometers & balances, and other portable instruments. Pharmaceutical/Biotech Enterprises and Environmental Groups also use these tools for instant results in diverse applications. Macroeconomic analysis indicates increasing healthcare expenditure leading to demand for medical devices, including lightweight handheld instruments like titrators, refractometers, pH meters, spectrometers, gas analyzers, colorimeters, thermal analyzers, and spectroscopic analysis instruments. Elemental analysis tools like X-ray fluorescence (XRF) are also gaining popularity. Weather conditions can impact the market, but the overall trend is positive, with infrastructure development and instant results being key factors.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



The portable analytical instrument market faces challenges in balancing effective performance with affordability. End-users seek feature-rich, sensitive, and cost-effective devices. Manufacturers grapple with power consumption and battery life, as displays and high-performance processors are significant battery consumers. Modern displays and processors with higher resolution increase power utilization, surpassing battery capacity. Added features catering to consumer needs add to design complications and greater power consumption. Designing switches for these devices is also a challenge due to larger screen spaces and the need for increased features like shock resistance. Moreover, rapid technological advancements increase the risk of designs becoming obsolete upon launch, necessitating varied functionalities within a limited budget and user interface. These challenges may negatively impact the growth of the global portable analytical instrument market. The Portable Analytical Instruments market encompasses various technologies such as Near-infrared spectroscopy (NIR), Raman spectroscopy, Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy , Ion mobility spectroscopy, spectral imaging, and more. These instruments find applications in industries like environmental testing, pharmaceutical/biotech enterprises, and healthcare. Venture capitalists are investing in this sector due to the demand for lightweight, handheld instruments providing instant results in various industries. NIR, Thermal analysis, Electrochemical analysis, and other techniques offer solutions for environmental groups and infrastructure projects. In the healthcare sector, medical devices like TOC analyzers, thermometers, balances, and pH meters are crucial. Macroeconomic analysis indicates growing healthcare expenditure and increasing environmental regulations, fueling market growth. Spectroscopic analysis techniques like spectrometers, gas analyzers, colorimeters, and thermal analyzers cater to various industries. Elemental analysis through X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and other methods is essential for industries dealing with materials testing. Challenges include weather conditions affecting instrument performance and the need for calibration and maintenance. Other instruments like titrators, refractometers, pH meters, and spectrophotometers are also part of this market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This portable analytical instrument market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Spectrometers

1.2 Gas and TOC analyzers

1.3 Thermal analyzers 1.4 Others



2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

2.2 Food and beverage companies

2.3 Environmental testing organizations 2.4 Others



3.1 Asia

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Spectrometers-

The Portable Analytical Instruments market is growing due to the increasing demand for on-site analysis in various industries. These instruments offer convenience and accuracy, making them a preferred choice over traditional lab-based methods. Key players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Shimadzu Corporation. They focus on innovation and product development to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Portable analytical instruments are used in fields such as food and beverage , pharmaceuticals, and environmental testing, among others. The market is expected to continue its expansion due to the benefits these instruments provide in terms of speed, cost savings, and improved accuracy.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Portable analytical instruments refer to lightweight, handheld devices used for on-site analysis of various parameters. These instruments offer instant results, making them ideal for industries requiring real-time data, such as environmental monitoring and healthcare. Infrastructure development and increasing healthcare expenditure are key drivers for the growth of the portable analytical instrument market. Weather conditions can impact the accuracy of some instruments, necessitating advanced technology to mitigate such effects. Refractometers, pH meters , spectrometers, gas analyzers, and other types of portable analytical instruments find extensive applications in industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and environmental monitoring. Macroeconomic analysis and strategic product and business plans are crucial for market players in this competitive landscape. Spectroscopic analysis, elemental analysis, and thermal analyzers are advanced techniques used in portable analytical instruments for precise and accurate results. Medical devices, such as portable blood glucose meters, are a significant segment of the market, driven by the growing need for point-of-care diagnostics.

Market Research Overview

The Portable Analytical Instrument Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight, handheld instruments that offer instant results in various industries. Infrastructure development and the need for real-time analysis in sectors like healthcare, environmental testing, and pharmaceuticals are driving market growth. Weather conditions and healthcare expenditure are key factors influencing the market. Portable analytical instruments include titrators, refractometers, pH meters, spectrometers, gas analyzers, colorimeters, thermal analyzers, spectroscopic analysis, elemental analysis, X-ray fluorescence (XRF), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIR), Raman spectroscopy, laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy, ion mobility spectroscopy, spectral imaging, TOC analyzers, thermometers & balances, and electrochemical analysis. Venture capitalists and environmental testing industries are major investors in this market. Macroeconomic analysis, pharmaceutical/biotech enterprises, and environmental groups are significant end-users. Technologies like NIR, thermal analysis, and spectral imaging are gaining popularity. The market is expected to grow further with advancements in technology and increasing demand for portable analytical instruments in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Spectrometers



Gas And TOC Analyzers



Thermal Analyzers

Others

End-user



Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies



Food And Beverage Companies



Environmental Testing Organizations

Others

Geography



Asia



North America



Europe Rest Of World (ROW)



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED