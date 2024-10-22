Allison Ventures Makes Strategic Investment In Agtonomy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Allison Transmission's venture capital arm invests in pioneer software and services company specializing in AI-enabled software for and land maintenance.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Ventures, Allison Transmission's venture capital arm, has made a strategic in

Agtonomy, a software and services company specializing in advanced autonomous and AI solutions for agriculture and industrial applications. With this investment Allison will support Agtonomy in enhancing commercial productivity and operational efficiency through advanced automation and connectivity.

Founded in 2021, Agtonomy integrates its technology into well-known tractors and equipment, converting them into a digitally controlled, task-oriented system for agriculture that prioritizes safety, profitability and environmental sustainability. The California-based company has quickly distinguished itself with its innovative teleguidance application, which allows a single user to monitor and control a fleet, significantly reducing labor costs and increasing productivity for farmers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Allison to our distinguished group of investors. Their support is pivotal as we advance our mission to harness cutting-edge autonomy and AI solutions," said Tim Bucher, CEO, Agtonomy. "Together, we are setting the stage for transformative impacts across industries."

The investment will help provide Agtonomy with the necessary resources to expand its pilot program. This expansion will encompass a broader geographical reach as well as additional vehicle and implement platforms, catering to a more diverse range of agricultural needs and enhancing the overall effectiveness of the program.

"Allison Ventures is delighted to partner with Agtonomy, a company that not only aligns with our specific investment goals but also embodies our broader commitment to fostering innovation across various strategic domains," said Todd Bradford, Vice President, Strategy, Business and Corporate Development, Allison Transmission. "This partnership extends beyond mere financial investment; it is about actively engaging in a journey of shared knowledge and technical collaboration."

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN ) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway vehicles (distribution, refuse, construction, agriculture, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.

About Agtonomy

A California-based, farmer-founded software, services and technology company enabling autonomy to solve agriculture's most immediate and pressing problems including labor scarcity, climate change and shrinking profit margins. Partnering within the equipment value chain for rapid commercialization, Agtonomy embeds their 'smarts' into brand-name tractors and implements, digitally transforming machinery into a remote-operated, task-driven ecosystem for safe, equitable, profitable and climate-smart agriculture.

