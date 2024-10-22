Enso Connect Partners With Avantio To Enhance Short-Term Rental Management Solutions

(MENAFN- Pressat) Enso Connect, an AI-powered guest experience platform, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Avantio, a premier provider of property management software for vacation rentals. This collaboration aims to streamline operations, drive revenue and elevate the guest experience in the short-term rental market.

The integration between Enso Connect and Avantio will empower property managers with advanced tools to customize workflows, offer personalized upsells, and enhance communication with guests. By combining Enso Connect's innovative with Avantio's robust management platform, users will benefit from a seamless experience that simplifies property management tasks and maximizes rental potential.

Key Benefits of the Integration Include:



Centralized Guest Management: Users can now manage all guest interactions in one place, reducing the complexity of juggling multiple platforms.

Custom Workflows and AI: Condition-based automation and AI messaging enable teams to deliver fast, error-free service in their guests' preferred languages

Data-Driven Monetization: Access to guest data allows property managers to boost occupancy rates and revenue with personalized add-on offers. Premium Guest Experience: A branded web app guiding guests throughout their stay. Integrates verification, upsells, guidebooks and smart devices for smooth check-ins, checkouts and stays. For enhanced guest satisfaction and more 5-star reviews.

“We're excited to partner with Avantio, a leader in vacation rental software solutions,” said Francois Gouelo, Co-founder and CEO of Enso Connect.“This integration allows us to provide innovative digital tools that elevate the guest experience, increase revenue, and set new standards for hospitality across the short-term rental industry in Europe. Our mission is to help hospitality professionals turn every guest interaction into an opportunity for 5-star reviews, repeat business, and additional revenue. Avantio is the perfect partner to help us achieve this goal."

“Avantio is dedicated to empowering property managers with the tools they need to succeed,” said César Augusto Ramos, Head of Partnerships at Avantio.“Our partnership with Enso Connect aligns perfectly with this mission, enabling our clients to streamline their operations, drive revenue and focus on delivering exceptional experiences for their guests.”

The integration has been thoroughly tested, with shared users reporting significant success.“Enso Connect is one of our favorite tools so far!" says Jordan Boissière-Navarro, CEO and Managing Partner of Keytoko. "We didn't offer upsells before and didn't expect much, but within the first week of using Enso, we generated far more revenue than the subscription cost.”

He adds,”With the Boarding Pass, our guests receive all the information they need well in advance of their stay. EnsoAI enables us to respond quickly and politely in our guests' own languages, which has greatly reduced negative interactions and freed up our team's time to focus on guest and property care”'

The Enso Connect and Avantio integration is now live, and users can access it through their respective dashboards. Vacation rental managers are encouraged to explore the new features and take advantage of the enhanced capabilities, at a special rate. The offer is available until November 30, 2024.

For more information about the integration, its benefits and a special offer for Avantio users please visit:

About Enso Connect

Enso Connect is an AI-powered guest experience platform for vacation rentals and boutique hotels that helps personalize and monetize interactions all along the guest journey.

From upsells, guidebooks, smart lock-connected contactless check-in, white-labeled guest verification, AI-driven multi-channel messaging, and more, Enso Connect navigates guests through an effortless digital journey.

With“If this then that” capabilities, Enso Connect empowers property managers to create personalized guest experience in a way that best meets their business objectives. It links top tools, simplifying management of scaling hospitality operations and boosting revenue per guest.

About Avantio

Avantio offers a comprehensive Vacation Rental Software solutio , seamlessly integrating essential tools like our Property Management System (PMS , Channel Manage , booking-engine website , and digital marketing tool .

Avantio's award-winning Channel Manage reaches a wider audience and maximizes your exposure by effortlessly connecting your portfolio to top OTAs like Airbnb, Booking, Marriott, and Googl with no extra commission fees. Connect to guests globally, locally, and through niche portal . Avantio is here to help and support you to grow your business.

