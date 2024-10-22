Election For Speaker Of J & K Legislative Assembly Scheduled For Nov 4

Additionally, under Section 189(1) of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, the Lieutenant Governor has summoned a session of the Legislative Assembly, also scheduled for November 4, 2024. This session will commence at 11:30 AM in Srinagar, where Manoj Sinha will address the members of the Assembly.

This will mark an important occasion as the Union Territory prepares for its Assembly sessions in line with the governance structures laid out in the Reorganisation Act.

The election of the Speaker and the Governor's address are anticipated to set the tone for the Assembly's legislative agenda in the coming months. (KNS)

