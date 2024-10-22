Election For Speaker Of J & K Legislative Assembly Scheduled For Nov 4
Date
10/22/2024 3:17:06 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a significant development for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has set Monday, November 4, 2024, as the date for the election of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. The election will be held at 10:30 AM, as per the powers vested in him under Rule 9(1) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
Additionally, under Section 189(1) of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, the Lieutenant Governor has summoned a session of the Legislative Assembly, also scheduled for November 4, 2024. This session will commence at 11:30 AM in Srinagar, where Manoj Sinha will address the members of the Assembly.
ADVERTISEMENT
This will mark an important occasion as the Union Territory prepares for its Assembly sessions in line with the governance structures laid out in the Reorganisation Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
The election of the Speaker and the Governor's address are anticipated to set the tone for the Assembly's legislative agenda in the coming months. (KNS)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
LG Summons J&K Assembly Session On Nov 4
J&K MLAs Take Oath, Omar Takes Pledge In Kashmiri
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22102024000215011059ID1108807914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.