Modi Tells Putin India Wants Peace In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Indian Prime Narendra Modi told Russian leader Vladimir he wants a peaceful solution to Russia's war in Ukraine and that his country is ready to help broker a ceasefire to end the war.

This is reported by Reuters , Ukrinform saw.

Modi thanked Putin for his "strong friendship", hailed the growing cooperation and the evolution of BRICS, reiterating India's belief that the“conflict” with Ukraine should be ended peacefully.

"We have been in constant touch on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Modi said. "We believe that problems should be resolved only through peaceful means."

"We fully support the early restoration of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible support in the times to come," the Indian leader said, adding that he would discuss the said issues with Putin.

Asked by reporters of the prospects for peace, Putin said Moscow will not trade away the four regions of eastern Ukraine that Russia has occupied and claims its own, and that Moscow wants its long-term security interests in Europe to be taken into account. Putin added that he is open to negotiations on a draft ceasefire agreement based on the outcome of the Istanbul talks in April 2022.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the 16th BRICS summit kicked off its work in Kazan, Russia on October 22, with the participation of countries with developing economies that demonstrate the growing influence of the non-Western world. Moscow's partners from China, India, Brazil and the Arab world are calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a way to end the war in Ukraine.