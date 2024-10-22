Indian Business Incubators Association Announces Technology Partnership With Sanchiconnect

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 22, 2024 - In a major step towards enhancing collaboration and digital adoption at incubation centres, the Indian STEPs and Business Incubators Association (ISBA) announces a strategic partnership with SanchiConnect at the 16th edition of ISBACON 2024, India's premier for startup incubators. The conference attracted over 300 participants from incubators across India, bodies, and international associations such as AABI (The Asian Association of Business Incubators), Thai-BISPA, the British High Commission, and the German Centre for Research & Innovation.



Through this partnership, ISBA launched a collaborative platform for its members and introduced advanced digital tools to optimise and scale the operations of its 170+ incubator members. The partnership will enable incubators to transform their approach to managing programmes, and engagements, and monitoring the growth of their portfolios for timely interventions.



Dr. K Suresh Kumar, President of ISBA, expressed his excitement about the partnership "This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower incubators nationwide, equipping them with vital digital resources. We expect a rise in the number of members and engagement within the association, and having intelligent systems in place will help us create enhanced value for our members and partners."



Baltej Singh, Co-founder & CTO of SanchiConnect, added "We're excited to partner with India's largest and most trusted association of startup incubators and accelerators, driving growth, collaboration, and ecosystem development for their members. With recent capital from prominent venture capitalists, private equity, and angel investors, we're poised to go full throttle on our tech initiatives, enhancing innovation and impact across the startup landscape."



ISBA spokesperson Prasad Shetty, Vice President at SINE-IIT Bombay, commented "SINE has been leveraging the tools and plug-ins for its internal management, and it has tremendously added value to our team's efficiency. ISBA stands for bringing best practices in incubation and sustainability to its members, and this partnership with SanchiConnect will immensely contribute to our mission."



ISBACON 2024, held from October 17th to 19th, brought together over 300 national and international delegates, including startup incubators and associations from around the world, to strengthen ties within the startup ecosystem.



SanchiConnect has been powering standalone incubators, accelerators, and corporate programmes with a series of SaaS solutions for automation, excellence, and resource optimisation. Recently, they announced a fundraising from prominent private equity, venture capital funds, strategic investors, and angels.





About SanchiConnect



Founded in 2022, SanchiConnect is committed to empowering startups by focusing on key areas such as investor outreach, mentorship, and corporate networking. With a transition into the DeepTech sector, the company has developed a unique platform aimed at fostering a thriving community. SanchiConnect's DeepTech community platform now features over 3,000 DeepTech startups, investors, incubation centers, and corporates, all engaging in networking and learning through a dynamic interface. The company believes in the strength of collaboration. Its multiple accelerator programs provide essential funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities, driving growth and success within the DeepTech community. SanchiConnect's extensive network of investors, incubators, and corporates works together to support and nurture innovative ventures.

