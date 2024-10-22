South University Hosted Breast Cancer Summit At Austin Campus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In collaboration with the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Texas, the event will commemorate survivors, drive awareness around survivorship issues, and provide resources

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, South University, Austin (SU) hosted The Breast Cancer University: Survivorship Summit at its Round Rock Campus, in collaboration with the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Texas, uniting hundreds of attendees to drive awareness of breast cancer survivorship issues and empower survivors. Registered attendees experienced a day filled with valuable information, resources, and support from South University's Physician Assistant (PA), Nursing, and Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) Volunteers.

Key features of the event included:



Expert-led sessions in English and Spanish

Health screenings provided by South University students

Door prizes and a photo booth

Complimentary breakfast and lunch Exhibitor booths with additional breast cancer resources and more

South University students in the Master of Science of Physician Assistant, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Associate of Science in Physical Therapy Assistant programs were on-site at the event to perform respiration checks and blood pressure screenings and distribute informative health information and support. SU's admissions team was also present to provide details on relevant educational opportunities the higher-ed institution provides.

Dedicated to breast cancer survivors, this educational one-day event was offered at no charge and focused on the critical aspects of survivorship and mental health.

Recognizing that survivors' needs don't end once treatment is completed, The goal was to provide survivors with valuable information, resources, and support to navigate life post-treatment. The summit included a full house of over 200 participants and followed a workshop format, which allowed attendees to visit various stations throughout the day and circulate the lab as desired.

"It was an absolute privilege to spend time with such brave and resilient survivors," said Viña Asayas, Director of Community Development & Outreach at South University, Austin. "Their stories and strength left us all humbled and moved."

South University offers an array of health education programs, including mental health training, nursing, PTA, and PA training. South University, Austin is honored to have hosted this impactful event in alignment with their institutional commitment to bettering health through education.

About South University

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change.

Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2024 South University. All rights reserved.



South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools

Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website ( ).

###

Media Contact:

Debora Lima

[email protected]

SOURCE South University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED