Pamela Goldstein Receives International Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

Still The Soul Survives: A Journey of Compassion, Memory and Self-Discovery by Pamela Goldstein

After receiving an honourable mention in the memoir category by The Paris France book competition, the NYC Big Book Award recognized "Still the Soul Survives".

- Merle R. Saferstein, authorBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Still the Soul Survives" by Pamela Goldstein as the category winner in Judaism.Pamela Goldstein's life was changed forever by a series of nurse/patient encounters with WW2 Holocaust survivors in 1973. These patients profoundly affected her and impacted her view on the world and how it treats Jews. The survivors' fears of the future are real, even prophetic, but through their eyes, they teach Pam the enduring nature of souls uniting in forgiveness of a cruel, conflicted world. They teach her how love will always overcome evil.“This book made me cry when I realized the lifelong suffering that haunts Holocaust survivors, since few books deal with the decades-long aftermath. I could feel the love poured into their lives by the author who elicited their stories and honors them in the telling.”-Suzette Martinez Standringm author and syndicated columnistThis is not a story of the Holocaust or its terrors. Instead, it is the account of the souls of survivors and the resilience of the Jewish People, who in the aftermath of unspeakable tragedy, quietly rebuilt their lives in normal towns and cities, to create the North American Jewish landscape of today. This is an important read for all who seek to understand the personal and isolating impact of antisemitism and hate, and the healing power of community, love, and forgiveness.-Hazzan Devorah Fick, Spiritual Leader, Congregation Beth El, Windsor, OntarioThis book is a true story about life and death, friendship and love, and above all else, listening to one's heart and soul. From the start, I was captivated as Pamela Goldstein, a psychiatric nurse, took me on a journey into her deep emotions that surfaced while working with Holocaust survivors-some of whom changed the trajectory of her life.-Merle R. Saferstein, author of Living and Leaving My Legacy, Vols. l and ll and former director of educational outreach at the Holocaust Documentation and Education CenterThe NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide, and is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, editors, and librarians. Publishers included Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Blackstone Publishing, Harper Collins Leadership, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing and Westminster John Knox Press."We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.Pam's twenty-year nursing career in Chemotherapy, ER, OR, and Psychiatry form the back story of Still the Soul Survives. She is passionate about bringing survivors' stories to light. They hold invaluable lessons for the present day."Still the Soul Survives" summaryEverybody has pivotal moments in their lives. My moment happens in 1973, when I meet and bond with Holocaust survivor, Jacob Masinsky. His experiences in Mauthausen compels me to obsessively study antisemitism, the Holocaust, and how they affect the society in which we live. That bond between me, Jacob, and my other Holocaust patients deepens when I convert to Judaism and marry a Jewish man. These friends show me how to overcome the fear of an uncertain, dark future and provide me with the voice needed to stand against hatred, cruelty, and racism. I learned that the power of love and forgiveness can overcome the depths of cruelty."Still the Soul Survives" is available on Amazon and Amazon Kindle“soon to be available in Audio English and French” and Chapters/Indigo books. More than a dozen of her stories are published in anthologies, including the Chicken Soup for the Soul series.To learn more about Pamela Goldstein, please visitTo view the full list of NYC Big Book winners, please visit:______________________The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.The Independent Press Award announces every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit us atJoin us at the BookCAMP event, a three day trade show for authors and publishers,

