Law And Order In Telangana A Major Concern, Says KTR

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that law and order in Telangana has been a major concern.

After senior leader of the ruling party and Member of Telangana Legislative Council T. Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday staged a protest in Jagtial district over the murder of one of his key followers, Rama Rao said he (Reddy) echoes what the rest of Telangana has been saying for the last few months.

Rama Rao took to X to react to Jeevan Reddy's protest and his statement, wondering if there was any law and order in the state.

"A senior congress leader & a Former Minister, MLC Jeevan Reddy Garu today is echoing what the rest of Telangana has been saying since the last few months. Law & Order in Telangana has been a major concern. Without a full-time Home Minister and more importantly, with police being kept entirely busy in political affairs, law enforcement is crippled," wrote KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

“Hope wisdom prevails in political bosses and our efficient police officers are given a free hand to focus on their primary job of maintaining peace and harmony,” added the BRS working president.

Maru Ganga Reddy (58) was killed in an attack by a person in Jabitapur village of Jagtial district, triggering political tension.

A person knocked down Ganga Reddy with his car and then attacked him with a knife. Ganga Reddy died while being shifted to a hospital by locals.

The victim, a former member of Mandal Parishad Territorial Committee (MPTC), was a close aide of MLC and former minister Jeevan Reddy.

Protesting against the murder, Jeevan Reddy along with his supporters sat on a dharna at the Old Bus Stand on the Jagtial-Dharmapuri main road on Tuesday.

Jeevan Reddy expressed his anguish over the lack of security for Congress leaders. He alleged that Ganga Reddy was killed in a well-planned manner by his political rivals.

The senior leader wondered if there was law and order in the state.

"How can there be BRS rule in Jagtial when there is a Congress government in the state?" he questioned.