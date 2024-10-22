QNB Corp. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the“Company” or“QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB (the“Bank”), reported net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $3,338,000, or $0.91 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $2,344,000, or $0.65 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, QNB reported net income of $8,397,000, or $2.29 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $8,349,000, or $2.32 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders' equity was 0.72% and 8.13%, respectively, compared with 0.52% and 5.88%, respectively, for the third quarter 2023. The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, in comparison with the same period in 2023, due primarily to improvement in the interest margin causing a $1,182,000 increase in net interest income, decreased provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $300,000 and a decrease in non-interest expense of $37,000; this was partly offset by a decrease in non-interest income of $96,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, is primarily due to more gains on sales from the equities portfolio and less unrealized losses on the equity portfolio; partly offset by interest expense on subordinated debt held at the holding company. The following table presents disaggregated net income (loss):

Three months ended, Nine months ended, 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Variance 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 Variance QNB Bank $ 3,394,000 $ 2,334,000 $ 1,060,000 $ 8,466,000 $ 8,568,000 $ (102,000 ) QNB Corp (56,000 ) 10,000 (66,000 ) (69,000 ) (219,000 ) 150,000 Consolidated net income $ 3,338,000 $ 2,344,000 $ 994,000 $ 8,397,000 $ 8,349,000 $ 48,000

Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $1,841,563,000 compared with $1,706,318,000 at December 31, 2023. Total available-for-sale debt securities increased $19,855,000, or 7.9%, to $510,036,000, primarily due to purchases of higher-yielding securities partly offset be the sales of lower-yielding securities and payments. Loans receivable increased $77,828,000, or 7.1%, to $1,171,361,000. Total deposits increased $137,571,000, or 9.2%, to $1,626,284,000. Short-term borrowing declined $71,176,000, or 75.6%. During the third quarter of 2024, the QNB Corp. issued $40,000,000 of subordinated debt; the carrying value net of deferred costs was $39,030,000 at September 30, 2024.

“We continue to experience strong growth in customer loan and deposit balances, which has led to improvement in our net interest income and margin. Growth combined with solid liquidity and good asset quality, has our franchise positioned for positive momentum,” stated David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Freeman continued,“Our successful Sub-Debt issuance has further strengthened our Capital position and will enable continued growth in the future. I am optimistic that we are well positioned to capitalize on the foundation we have built.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 totaled $11,127,000, an increase of $914,000, from the same period in 2023. Net interest margin was 2.48% for the third quarter of 2024 and 2.38% for the same period in 2023. Net interest margin was 2.45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 2.40% for the same period in 2023.

The yield on earning assets was 4.86% for the third quarter 2024, compared with 4.28% in the third quarter of 2023; an increase of 58 basis points. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the yield on earning assets was 4.71%, compared with 3.97% for the same period in 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.90% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with 2.35% for the same period in 2023, an increase of 55 basis points. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.77% compared with 1.96% for the same period in 2023.

Proceeds from the growth in average deposits and proceeds from the issuance of subordinated debt and the sale and payments received on investment securities over the past year were invested in loans and other interest earning assets, and used to pay down short-term borrowings. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 45% of average earning assets in the third quarter of 2024 compared with 42% for the same period in 2023, and the increases in both rates and volume in commercial real estate loans majorly contributed to the 47 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The decline in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 19% of average earnings assets in the third quarter of 2024 compared with 23% for the same period in 2023. The 40-basis point increase in rate on investments was primarily due to the impact of the interest rate swaps entered into at the end of the second quarter of 2023, contributing to the increase in net interest margin. The 55 basis-point increase in the rate paid on deposits and the issuance of subordinated debt were the primary contributors to the increase in the cost of funds of 55 basis points.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB recorded $154,000 in provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $452,000 in provision in the third quarter of 2023. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $8,987,000 represents 0.77% of loans receivable at September 30, 2024, compared to $8,852,000, or 0.81% of loans receivable at December 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $25,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $275,000 for the same period in 2023. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were 0.01% and 0.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, of average loans receivable, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $58,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with recoveries of $219,000 for the same period in 2023 were primarily due to two large commercial customers. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were 0.01% compared to annualized net recoveries of 0.03% for the same period in 2023, of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, were $1,696,000, or 0.14% of loans receivable at September 30, 2024, compared with $1,940,000, or 0.18% of loans receivable at December 31, 2023. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At September 30, 2024, $1,021,000, or approximately 60% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $26,883,000 at September 30, 2024, compared with $11,747,000 at December 31, 2023; these were comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,967,000 for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $1,755,000 for the same period in 2023. There was a net realized gain of $224,000 on the sale of investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to a net gain of $131,000 on the sales of securities in the same period in 2023. Unrealized net gain on investment equity securities was $143,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $138,000 for the same period in 2023. During the third quarter of 2024 the Bank sold lower yielding securities to better position its net interest margin.

Fees for service to customers increased $48,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as overdraft fees decreased $16,000 and other deposit-related fees increased $32,000. Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $80,000 to $139,000 for the same period, due to a decrease in customer balances following employee turnover. Other non-interest income decreased $151,000 for the same period due to a sales tax refund of $115,000 received in 2023 and a decline in merchant fee income of $16,000 due to value.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income was $5,268,000 an increase of $714,000 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio of $1,783,000. QNB completed the exchange offer to convert the Bank's Visa B-1 shares to B-2 and C shares in the second quarter of 2024; the fair value of the Visa C shares was a gain of $1,419,000 at September 30, 2024. Realized loss on sale of securities was $495,000, a decline of $680,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with the same period in 2023. Net gain on sale of loans increased $27,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2024 with the same period in 2023. Increases in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 comprise: fees for services to customers which increased $79,000. Decreases in non-interest income comprised: ATM and debit card fees, retail brokerage and advisory income, and other which decreased $16,000, $297,000 and $182,000, respectively. Other non-interest income decreased the $182,000 due primarily to a sales tax refund of $115,000 received in 2023, losses on disposals of furniture and equipment, mortgage servicing fees and letter of credit fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,636,000 for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $8,671,000 for the same period in 2023. Salaries and benefits expense decreased $321,000, or 6.5%, to $4,650,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $77,000, or 1.9%, to $4,209,000 during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Benefits expense decreased $400,000, or 81.1%, when comparing the two periods primarily due to a reduction in medical costs and stop-loss reimbursements.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $27,000, or 1.8%, to $1,531,000 for the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to software maintenance costs partly offset by a reduction in repairs and maintenance. Other non-interest expense increased $259,000, or 11.8%, when comparing third quarter of 2024 with the same period in 2023 due to an increase in Bank shares tax of $89,000, due to the timing of tax credits received, an increase of $50,000 in debit card expense, an increase in FDIC insurance of $67,000, an increase in third-party services of $69,000, and an increase in write-offs due to fraud on customer accounts of $44,000, partly offset by decreases in director fees of $16,000, a decrease in marketing expense of $19,000 and a reduction loan-related costs of $23,000.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense was $26,403,000, an increase of $1,040,000, or 4.1%, compared to the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes increased $467,000 to $961,000 in the third quarter of 2024 due to increased pre-tax income, compared with the same period in 2023. The effective tax rates for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 22.4% compared with 17.4% for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 20.5% compared with 18.9% for the same period in 2023.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company's financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.





QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 Assets $ 1,841,563 $ 1,761,487 $ 1,716,081 $ 1,706,318 $ 1,684,392 Cash and cash equivalents 104,232 76,909 50,963 62,657 55,141 Investment securities Debt securities, AFS 510,036 460,418 481,596 490,181 505,390 Equity securities 2,760 7,233 6,217 5,910 4,765 Loans held-for-sale 294 786 - 549 446 Loans receivable 1,171,361 1,162,310 1,122,616 1,093,533 1,060,450 Allowance for loan losses (8,987 ) (8,858 ) (8,738 ) (8,852 ) (8,542 ) Net loans 1,162,374 1,153,452 1,113,878 1,084,681 1,051,908 Deposits 1,626,284 1,572,839 1,536,188 1,488,713 1,483,333 Demand, non-interest bearing 190,240 190,333 188,260 185,098 192,226 Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 1,055,409 1,003,813 990,451 988,634 1,000,921 Time 380,635 378,693 357,477 314,981 290,186 Short-term borrowings 22,918 49,066 55,088 94,094 96,703 Long-term debt 30,000 30,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 Subordinated debt 39,030 - - - - Shareholders' equity 105,340 96,885 93,686 90,824 74,081 Asset Quality Data (Period End) Non-accrual loans $ 1,696 $ 2,078 $ 2,001 $ 1,940 $ 1,893 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Non-performing loans 1,696 2,078 2,001 1,940 1,893 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets - - - - - Non-performing assets $ 1,696 $ 2,078 $ 2,001 $ 1,940 $ 1,893 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 8,987 $ 8,858 $ 8,738 $ 8,852 $ 8,542 Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % Non-performing assets / Assets 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.81 %









QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended, Nine months ended, For the period: 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Interest income $ 21,945 $ 20,345 $ 19,569 $ 19,257 $ 18,497 $ 61,859 $ 49,825 Interest expense 10,818 9,753 9,401 9,065 8,284 29,972 19,862 Net interest income 11,127 10,592 10,168 10,192 10,213 31,887 29,963 Provision for credit losses 159 114 (86 ) 293 459 187 (1,137 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,968 10,478 10,254 9,899 9,754 31,700 31,100 Non-interest income: Fees for services to customers 469 427 420 414 421 1,316 1,237 ATM and debit card 691 705 636 687 685 2,032 2,048 Retail brokerage and advisory income 139 126 93 207 219 358 655 Net realized (loss) gain on investment securities 224 (1,096 ) 377 (2,262 ) 131 (495 ) 185 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 143 1,016 (30 ) 904 (138 ) 1,129 (654 ) Net gain on sale of loans 19 (2 ) 15 11 4 32 5 Other 282 289 325 322 433 896 1,078 Total non-interest income 1,967 1,465 1,836 283 1,755 5,268 4,554 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,650 5,038 4,974 4,717 4,971 14,662 14,309 Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,531 1,481 1,515 1,477 1,504 4,527 4,348 Other 2,455 2,415 2,344 2,552 2,196 7,214 6,706 Total non-interest expense 8,636 8,934 8,833 8,746 8,671 26,403 25,363 Income before income taxes 4,299 3,009 3,257 1,436 2,838 10,565 10,291 Provision for income taxes 961 544 663 302 494 2,168 1,942 Net income $ 3,338 $ 2,465 $ 2,594 $ 1,134 $ 2,344 $ 8,397 $ 8,349 Share and Per Share Data: Net income - basic $ 0.91 $ 0.67 $ 0.71 $ 0.31 $ 0.65 $ 2.29 $ 2.32 Net income - diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.67 $ 0.71 $ 0.31 $ 0.65 $ 2.29 $ 2.32 Book value $ 28.57 $ 26.34 $ 25.57 $ 24.86 $ 20.35 $ 28.57 $ 20.35 Cash dividends $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.11 $ 1.11 Average common shares outstanding -basic 3,679,799 3,665,695 3,655,176 3,642,096 3,613,230 3,666,937 3,600,137 Average common shares outstanding -diluted 3,682,773 3,665,695 3,655,176 3,642,096 3,613,230 3,666,937 3,600,137 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets 0.72 % 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.25 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.64 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.13 % 6.14 % 6.53 % 2.83 % 5.88 % 6.95 % 7.13 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.48 % 2.46 % 2.39 % 2.36 % 2.38 % 2.45 % 2.40 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 65.28 % 73.26 % 72.73 % 82.38 % 71.59 % 70.28 % 72.55 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 8.80 % 8.97 % 8.98 % 8.93 % 8.91 % 8.92 % 9.01 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 25 $ 12 $ 21 $ (19 ) $ 275 $ 58 $ (219 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % -0.01 % 0.10 % 0.01 % -0.03 % Balance Sheet (Average) Assets $ 1,856,034 $ 1,798,040 $ 1,778,585 $ 1,779,627 $ 1,773,138 $ 1,811,051 $ 1,737,417 Investment securities (AFS & Equities) 552,323 569,135 578,615 604,292 624,423 566,638 636,498 Loans receivable 1,158,731 1,139,874 1,108,836 1,072,616 1,039,170 1,135,898 1,029,042 Deposits 1,600,925 1,542,661 1,497,692 1,490,244 1,488,632 1,547,290 1,443,816 Shareholders' equity 163,274 161,340 159,739 158,987 158,063 161,458 156,499









QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Investment securities: U.S. Treasury $ 12,811 4.94 % $ 159 $ 7,111 5.17 % $ 92 U.S. Government agencies 75,956 1.18 224 101,947 1.11 283 State and municipal 105,674 3.74 989 109,157 3.30 901 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 345,119 2.84 2,453 394,607 2.53 2,500 Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 8,804 5.97 131 6,648 4.40 73 Equities 3,959 4.61 46 4,953 4.70 59 Total investment securities 552,323 2.90 4,002 624,423 2.50 3,908 Loans: Commercial real estate 819,091 5.60 11,525 722,833 5.10 9,288 Residential real estate 110,760 4.21 1,165 107,332 3.81 1,022 Home equity loans 66,239 6.84 1,138 57,694 6.65 967 Commercial and industrial 140,980 7.61 2,696 128,601 7.23 2,343 Consumer loans 3,613 7.75 70 3,823 7.53 73 Tax-exempt loans 18,305 3.88 179 19,630 3.59 178 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,158,988 5.76 16,773 1,039,913 5.29 13,871 Other earning assets 95,780 5.43 1,307 62,420 5.48 862 Total earning assets 1,807,091 4.86 22,082 1,726,756 4.28 18,641 Cash and due from banks 15,540 15,679 Allowance for loan losses (8,860 ) (8,396 ) Other assets 42,263 39,099 Total assets $ 1,856,034 $ 1,773,138 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 356,763 1.00 % 898 $ 319,335 0.74 % 600 Municipals 154,619 4.69 1,823 157,391 4.63 1,837 Money market 238,494 3.56 2,132 201,277 3.01 1,527 Savings 278,247 1.28 896 325,567 1.27 1,038 Time < $100 178,228 4.12 1,846 128,884 2.92 947 Time $100 through $250 152,416 4.64 1,777 106,920 3.69 996 Time > $250 49,506 4.61 573 43,856 3.41 377 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,408,273 2.81 9,945 1,283,230 2.26 7,322 Short-term borrowings 34,078 2.18 186 95,568 3.07 740 Long-term debt 30,000 4.75 364 20,000 4.36 222 Subordinated debt 13,716 9.42 323 - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,486,067 2.90 10,818 1,398,798 2.35 8,284 Non-interest-bearing deposits 192,652 205,402 Other liabilities 14,041 10,875 Shareholders' equity 163,274 158,063 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,856,034 $ 1,773,138 Net interest rate spread 1.96 % 1.93 % Margin/net interest income 2.48 % $ 11,264 2.38 % $ 10,357 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale









QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Investment securities: U.S. Treasury $ 8,820 5.10 % $ 337 $ 3,618 4.97 % $ 134 U.S. Government agencies 81,800 1.17 718 101,945 1.11 849 State and municipal 107,237 3.56 2,860 109,877 2.64 2,173 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 355,878 2.72 7,262 405,979 1.96 5,971 Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 7,416 5.78 321 6,637 4.41 219 Equities 5,487 3.87 159 8,442 4.07 257 Total investment securities 566,638 2.74 11,657 636,498 2.01 9,603 Loans: Commercial real estate 798,714 5.47 32,701 700,375 4.79 25,091 Residential real estate 109,463 4.07 3,337 106,817 3.67 2,943 Home equity loans 64,700 6.83 3,307 57,317 6.44 2,762 Commercial and industrial 141,148 7.57 7,997 141,176 7.55 7,977 Consumer loans 3,679 7.78 214 3,942 7.15 211 Tax-exempt loans 18,410 3.86 532 19,984 3.53 527 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,136,114 5.65 48,088 1,029,611 5.13 39,511 Other earning assets 61,999 5.45 2,530 27,195 5.67 1,153 Total earning assets 1,764,751 4.71 62,275 1,693,304 3.97 50,267 Cash and due from banks 13,880 14,046 Allowance for loan losses (8,897 ) (8,871 ) Other assets 41,317 38,938 Total assets $ 1,811,051 $ 1,737,417 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 337,632 0.89 % 2,243 $ 314,012 0.52 % 1,227 Municipals 139,810 4.76 4,987 128,270 4.34 4,163 Money market 232,140 3.57 6,196 169,308 2.30 2,913 Savings 288,885 1.28 2,769 363,496 1.18 3,208 Time < $100 168,894 3.98 5,027 113,951 2.30 1,960 Time $100 through $250 141,156 4.53 4,790 104,697 3.42 2,676 Time > $250 50,855 4.49 1,709 36,590 2.80 767 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,359,372 2.72 27,721 1,230,324 1.84 16,914 Short-term borrowings 57,880 2.33 1,010 112,724 2.99 2,518 Long-term debt 26,058 4.63 918 14,267 3.98 430 Subordinated debt 4,605 9.35 323 - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,447,915 2.77 29,972 1,357,315 1.96 19,862 Non-interest-bearing deposits 187,918 213,492 Other liabilities 13,760 10,111 Shareholders' equity 161,458 156,499 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,811,051 $ 1,737,417 Net interest rate spread 1.94 % 2.01 % Margin/net interest income 2.45 % $ 32,303 2.40 % $ 30,405 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale

CONTACT: Contacts David W. Freeman President & Chief Executive Officer 215-538-5600 x-5619 ... Jeffrey Lehocky Chief Financial Officer 215-538-5600 x-5716 ...