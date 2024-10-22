Gyfthint Welcomes Chad Hinds To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experienced Entrepreneur Joins GyftHint's Advisory Board To Support Leadership Team

- Eddy Jette, CEO of GyftHint

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GyftHint , an innovative for merchants and a frictionless smart app for consumers, is transforming the way people give and receive gifts. The company is thrilled to welcome Chad Hinds to its Advisory Board. Hinds is a seasoned senior sales executive with a strong track record in digital media and financial services. His expertise is expected to play a key role in advancing GyftHint's mission to revolutionize the gifting experience. With over two decades of industry leadership, Chad Hinds has transitioned seamlessly from the world of digital media to financial services, focusing on a consultative sales approach that emphasizes client needs and partnership-building. In his current role as Senior Director of Business Development at Adaptive Investments,

Chad has been pivotal in advancing dynamic portfolio solutions, helping clients navigate changing market conditions.

Before his tenure at Adaptive Investments, Hinds held senior positions at leading companies such as Snap Inc., Amazon, and Yahoo. At Snap Inc., he established a new channel partnerships team, securing collaborations with some of the world's largest global eCommerce, web services, financial services, and influencer partners. These partnerships significantly boosted advertiser density on Snap's advertising platform. At Amazon, he led the North American Search & Performance Partner Manager team for the Enterprise/Large Customer sales segment, overseeing key relationships with major agency holding companies. His leadership journey also includes over 15 years at Yahoo, where he consistently exceeded revenue targets and achieved key strategic goals across various field sales and leadership roles. "Chad's deep expertise in business development and his track record of exceeding goals make him a valuable addition to the GyftHint Advisory Board," said Eddy Jette, CEO of GyftHint. "His insights will help us better serve our customers and expand our reach, aligning with our mission to make thoughtful gifting easier and more meaningful for all."

As GyftHint continues to grow, Chad's guidance will be instrumental in navigating the evolving digital landscape and strengthening partnerships with merchant clients. His extensive experience in sales strategy and team leadership will help GyftHint advance its position as an industry leader. "I am thrilled to join the GyftHint advisory board because I believe in the company's innovative approach to personalized gifting. GyftHint is redefining the way businesses connect with their gift purchasers and I am excited to contribute to their mission of making gift-giving effortless. I look forward to helping the team expand their vision and bring even more value to users everywhere."

About GyftHint

GyftHint aspires to revolutionize the gifting landscape through an innovative marketplace that cultivates a seamless and sustainable gifting experience for retailers and consumers alike. With a commitment to empowering individuals to give and receive gifts effortlessly, GyftHint aims to leave a positive imprint on both the gifting process and the planet.



