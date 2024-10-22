'Snoodles In Space: A Wackadoodle Tale From Outer Space!' Named A Finalist In The 4Th Annual Anthem Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steven Joseph Author

Snoodles in Space: A Wackadoodle Tale from Outer Space!

The second in the“Snoodles” series makes the slate in the Sustainability, Environment & Climate category for a Book, Story or Feature.

- Steven JosephHOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Snoodles in Space: A Wackadoodle Tale from Outer Space!” by Steven Joseph and illustrated by Andy Case has been named a Finalist in the Sustainability, Environment & Climate category for a Book, Story, or Feature in The 4th Annual Anthem Awards .“Snoodles in Space” continues Steven Joseph's renowned children's book series, bringing environmental awareness and positive messages about sustainability to young readers. Through its imaginative storytelling and humor, the book teaches children the importance of caring for the environment while entertaining them with the adventures of the beloved Snoodles characters.“Being named a finalist in the Anthem Awards is such a great honor,” says Steven Joseph.“It shows that even a fun and lighthearted children's book like 'Snoodles in Space: A Wackadoodle Tale from Outer Space!' can have a meaningful impact by instilling values of sustainability and environmental stewardship in the next generation.”This year marks the 2nd Annual Anthem Community Voice Celebration to uplift the work of Anthem Finalists. Supporters can celebrate the nomination of“Snoodles in Space: A Wackadoodle Tale from Outer Space!” online from October 15th to October 31st at on the Celebrate Sustainability, Environment and Climate Awareness section of the Anthem website. All Finalists are also in the running to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Award selected by Anthem judges. All Winners for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024.“The Finalists of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring and I am honored to help elevate their impact,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin.“At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact.”Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards include Janine Brady, Managing Director of Communications, Schmidt Futures, Haven Ley SVP, Program Strategy, Investments and Comms., CSO, Pivotal Ventures, Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op, Wendy R. Weiser, Vice President, Democracy, Brennan Center for Justice, Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok, C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo, Aurora James, Activist and Fashion Designer, Fifteen Percent Pledge, Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine, Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP, and Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup, and many others.The 4th Annual Anthem Awards saw more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide, highlighting the growing importance of amplifying voices that spark global change. By honoring the efforts of creators like Steven Joseph and Andy Case, the Anthem Awards continue to define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue is allocated to the Anthem Fund, a grant program that supports purpose-driven initiatives.About Steven JosephSteven Joseph is a first-generation American, the son of a Holocaust survivor, a masterful attorney, seasoned negotiator, engaging speaker, award-winning author, and a long-distance runner who has completed 58 marathons, including five Boston and 19 New York City Marathons. Steven's books include“The Last Surviving Dinosaur: The TyrantoCrankaTsuris,”“The Crankatsuris Method: A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness,” and the "Snoodles" series, which includes“Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles” and“Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle.” His latest book,“Snoodles in Space Episode 2: The Zoodles Strike Back!” delivers more of his signature wit and wisdom as he continues to explore and celebrate the cranky corners of life. For more information, visit Steven Joseph's website .About The Anthem AwardsLaunched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose- and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards set a new standard for impactful work that inspires communities to take action. The awards recognize work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, and Sustainable Brands. Anthem Awards founding partners include the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, and others. For more information, visit Anthem Awards.

