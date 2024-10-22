Associated Bank Launches New Deposit Vertical

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rick Bruhn joins as senior vice president and head of Specialty Deposits and Payment Solutions

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 22, 2024

Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) (Associated) Rick Bruhn has joined Associated Bank as senior vice president and head of the Specialty Deposit and Payment Solutions national vertical. Bruhn is responsible for collaborating with internal and external partners to build this new business vertical within the bank. In addition, he is responsible for driving the specialty deposits and payment solutions strategy and team that aligns with the bank's growth goals by driving new client acquisition and helping fund the growth of the overall enterprise.

A leading industry expert, Bruhn brings more than 20 years of financial services experience and was most recently at U.S. Bank where he spent the past 18 years leading several deposit focused strategies including title and escrow, 1031 exchange, HOA property management and fintech. His leadership and expertise will help Associated accelerate Phase 2 of our strategy of building out corporate and commercial banking capabilities and driving deposit and treasury management revenue.

"We are excited to have Rick join the Associated Bank team as his collaborative style and extensive experience fits perfectly with our culture," said John Utz, executive vice president, head of corporate banking. "His career progression is a testament to his exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and ability to deliver results. We look forward to his expertise as he drives new products and solutions and expands our client base."

Bruhn holds a bachelor's degree in economics, finance and accounting from Wright State University and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at

