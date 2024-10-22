TRIOVEGA Edge.SHIELDOR Named “Industrial Iot Security Solution Of The Year” In 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that TRIOVEGA , has been selected as winner of the“Industrial IoT Security Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of edge.SHIELDOR from TRIOVEGA, which fortifies industrial security and connectivity. The breakthrough solution implements a robust security architecture that effectively separates the information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) networks. This separation denies cybercriminals access to critical systems while minimizing the impact of potential breaches on production processes.

The resulting security zones maintain strict separation, fostering complete IT/OT convergence and enabling update-free operation across all plants as well as extending overall software-based machine life. By providing various services such as transmission of production process parameters, information exchange between IT and OT networks can still be facilitated, while effectively securing OT systems.

The versatile solution allows for installation on physical devices or virtual machines within a company's data center. With centralized management, in addition to secure remote maintenance, all production plants can be integrated, and the software is always kept up to date. New features are also continually integrated as well as edge. These automated update routines ensure continuous compliance with the latest security standards and can be scheduled during planned downtime.

“Production efficiency and cybersecurity often conflict with each other. We designed our solution like a 'protective glass dome' placed over manufacturing lines, safeguarding them from cyberattacks while ensuring uninterrupted operations, reducing downtime from patches, cutting OT cybersecurity costs and enabling operational excellence,” said Benjamin Pieritz, CEO of TRIOVEGA GmbH.“We're grateful to receive CyberSecurity Breakthrough's 'Industrial IoT Security Solution of the Year' award. As we go forward, we remain focused on continued innovation and enhancement to ensure that remains a reliable, flexible, and adaptable solution for the changing requirements of the industry.”

Enabling external network access (VPN access) and developing native backup solutions for operating systems and PLCs are our two key focus areas for the upcoming year, strengthening disaster recovery and security measures.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

protects production assets and mitigates risks by separating the OT and IT networks. Industrial companies are pressured due to cyber-attacks, labor shortages, and legal requirements. Traditional security measures are not sufficient to protect them against cyberattacks that cause significant financial damage through ransom demands and machine downtime,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. addresses these challenges while also ensuring secure production operations, enhancing overall efficiency and providing a vital path for meeting compliance with normative requirements.”

With its user-friendly web-interface, can be installed quickly, and once up and running, the application runs quietly in the background. Activities, errors, and incident reporting is also simple to set up and can be issued as frequently as required.

