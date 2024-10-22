Vya Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vya , a leading provider of marketing execution and services for distributed organizations, proudly announces the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Successful completion of this audit validates Vya's dedication to safeguarding customer data and adhering to the highest security standards and practices.

“Achieving SOC 2 certification reflects Vya's unwavering commitment to data security and compliance, ensuring our clients can have the highest confidence in our ability to protect their information,” said Kandi O'Connor, Chief Operating Officer, Vya.“This certification is not just a badge – it signifies our dedication to operational excellence and risk management in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

The SOC 2 Type II audit is a rigorous third-party evaluation that assesses a company's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By achieving this certification, Vya demonstrates its commitment to maintaining industry best practices and managing risks effectively, providing assurances that significantly reduce potential vulnerabilities for its clients.

This achievement is especially significant for Vya's clients in the banking and financial sectors, where trust and security are paramount. The SOC 2 Type II certification highlights the company's proactive approach to data protection, ensuring that customer and employee information is managed with the utmost care.

Vya's data and analytics division has maintained SOC 2 compliance since the division was acquired in 2020, underscoring the company's long-standing commitment to robust security measures across all of its systems and services. This new certification expands Vya's SOC 2 compliance across its organization.

As organizations continue to navigate the challenges of data security in today's digital environment, Vya stands ready to lead the way in providing secure and reliable marketing execution solutions that empower distributed organizations. For more information about Vya and its solutions, visit: systems .

About Vya

Vya simplifies marketing execution with local customization to help distributed and multi-location businesses increase efficiency and maximize performance. With its combination of marketing resource management technology, data analytics expertise, and production services, Vya enables marketers to customize, localize, optimize and efficiently manage marketing campaigns, messaging and materials for greater relevance and impact. Marketers across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, franchising, insurance, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, choose Vya to elevate their marketing operations and advance overall business success. Learn more about Vya at vyasystems or contact Vya at 800-426-7921 or ....

