Middle East Summit Of Excellence 2024 To Spotlight Regional Leaders And Global Innovators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Middle East Summit of Excellence

I Have The Power & Solfut Middle East Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors of the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024

Quote from Jennifer McShane Bary

Tina Lewis Awardee

MESOE 2024 is set to be one of the region's most anticipated events, taking place at the elegant Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom on Friday, November 1, 2024.

- Jennifer McShane BaryDIFC, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 is poised to gather visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders for a night of celebration and recognition at the prestigious Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom, Dubai, on Friday, November 1, 2024.This flagship event, organized by JMB Project Management , honors individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions across a wide range of sectors including business, healthcare, technology, and leadership.The Summit's mission aligns closely with the vision of HH Sheikh Maktoum, recognizing excellence as a driving force behind the Middle East's transformation. "Excellence in leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation is what drives our future," said Jennifer McShane Bary , Founder and CEO of JMB Project Management. "Tonight, we honor those who exemplify this vision, showcasing what it truly means to lead with integrity, vision, and commitment."Keynote Speakers to Inspire the RegionThe Summit will feature a stellar lineup of keynote speakers who will address the audience on themes of innovation, leadership, and social impact. Speakers include:.Ahmed Al Mahmood – Government advisor and excellence assessor.Dr. Adil Dalal – Leadership expert and keynote speaker.Joanne Mwangi-Yelbert – Founder of PMS Group Africa and global marketing strategist.Claudia Pinto – Head of Philanthropy Advisory for H.H. Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.Dr. Fatma Al Hashimi – Healthcare Stem Cell Expert.Alia Noor – Tax and compliance expert.Adnan Al Noorani – Visionary leader in innovation and excellence.Dr. Emma Kawawa – Entrepreneur and women's empowerment advocateThese globally respected speakers have traveled from the USA, Africa, the UK, and Europe to share their insights and wisdom, making the Summit a truly international affair.Awardees Reflect the Best of the RegionThis year's award recipients are drawn from across industries, from healthcare to business to technology, each embodying the spirit of excellence that the Summit seeks to promote. The awards celebrate not only individual success but also the broader impact these leaders have had in their communities and industries. The 2024 awardees include:.Renji Reghunadh – Excellence in Women's Empowerment Through Education 2024.Gemma Rubio Rodrigo – Best Marketing and Media Agency 2024.Parveen Smith – Best Wellness Program 2024.Mohammed Shaheen – Best Luxury Brand 2024.Samia Khoury – Excellence in Healthcare 2024.Dr. Tina D Lewis – Woman of the Year 2024.Madusha Muthunayagam – Emerging Businesswoman of the Year 2024.Abdulrahman Mustafa – Best Small Business 2024 (Point it 4 Me - Abed Pod).Dr. Adil Dalal – Most Inspiring Keynote Speaker 2024.Dr. Carole Semaan – Excellence Award for The First Skincare Club for Anti-Aging 2024.Dr. Emma Kawawa – Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.Milentina Marcus – Outstanding Female Entrepreneur 2024.Dr. Nadine Fahed Akwan – Best Life Coach Influencer 2024.Dr. Hani Dostinova – Excellence in Global Healthcare 2024.Mrinalini Choudhary (Remote) – Researcher of the Year 2024.Dr. Paris Shahverdi – Excellence in Women's Entrepreneurship Empowerment 2024.Adnan Al Noorani – Visionary Leadership Award in Innovation and Excellence 2024.Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi – Inspirational Woman of the Year 2024: Engineering & Leadership.Eng. Maitha Alblooshi – Inspirational Woman Leader 2024.Eng. Ola Mahmoud Ebrahim – Business Leader of the Year 2024.Colin James Francis – Excellence in Ethical Coffee Sourcing and Production 2024 (Gostos Coffee).Firstread Media – Emerging Leader in Business Media 2024.Big Data Marketers – Excellence in AI and Data-Driven Marketing 2024.Om Vilas – Sustainable Tourism Visionary Award 2024.Dr. Deepika Solanki – Dermatology Excellence Award 2024.Priyanka Pahwa – Yoga & Mindfulness Advocate of the Year 2024.Fatema Al Rashdi – Visionary CEO of the Year 2024.Lara Tabet – Entrepreneurial Icon of Excellence 2024.Olga Percinschi – Transformational Leader of the Year 2024.Abhishek Krishna – Best Tech Startup 2024 (MOM Digital)The awardees represent a broad spectrum of talent, showcasing the region's strength and diversity.Sponsors Supporting ExcellenceThe success of the Middle East Summit of Excellence is largely due to the unwavering support of its partners and sponsors. The event has attracted high-profile sponsors, each committed to advancing leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the region. Notable sponsors include:.Platinum Sponsors: Eric Balance, Balance Capital Partners; Adnan Al Noorani, Future Innovation Summit, Jennifer McShane Bary – JMB Middle East.Gold Sponsor: Zaid El Abed, Aston Martin UAE.Silver Sponsor: Adelino Cunha, Solfut Middle East and I Have the Power.Floral Partner: Madusha Muthunayagam, Blooming Blossom Flowers.Gift Partner: Madusha Muthunayagam, Magical Star Parties and Entertainments Services.Gift Sponsor: Mohammed Shaheen, Shaheen Fragrance.Media Partners: Divesh Singh, Womenpreneur, CEO Weekly UAE, Entrepreneurial Arabia.Bronze Sponsors: Dr. Kasia and Paul Sterriker, Environmental Art by Kasia; Nihal from AI Vista; Claudia Pinto, The Empowering Women, Ahmad Alagbari Chartered AccountantsJennifer McShane Bary extended her heartfelt gratitude, stating, "The support from our partners and sponsors has been vital in making this event possible. Their dedication to the region's progress aligns perfectly with our vision to create a future led by innovation and excellence."An Evening to RememberThe Summit will not only be a platform for recognizing and honoring achievements but also a night of inspiration and glamour. Guests will enjoy a black-tie event, complete with a red carpet, networking sessions, a gala dinner, and world-class entertainment. The event's agenda includes:.3:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Networking and Registration, where leaders can connect, collaborate, and share ideas in a relaxed, elegant environment..6:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Dinner and Keynote Speakers, where guests will be treated to thought-provoking talks by globally respected leaders..8:00 PM - 11:00 PM: Awards Presentation and Entertainment, culminating in the announcement of the region's most inspiring individuals and businesses.In keeping with the luxurious setting, valet parking will be provided for all attendees, and the dress code for the evening is black tie, ballgowns, and national dress.Looking Forward to the FutureAs the Middle East continues to be a global hub for innovation and excellence, the Middle East Summit of Excellence stands as a testament to the region's growing influence. By celebrating those who drive progress, the Summit fuels future achievements and promotes a culture of excellence.“The Middle East is home to some of the world's most dynamic leaders and innovators,” said McShane Bary.“The Summit brings them together to inspire even greater success, following the vision of HH Sheikh Maktoum in celebrating excellence and fostering growth in the region.”For more information about the Summit and to purchase tickets, please visit .

Jennifer McShane Bary

JMB Project Management

+971 55 929 4515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.