عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TRESU Investment Holding A/S - Annual General Meeting 2024


10/22/2024 5:17:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tresu investment Holding A/S - Annual General Meeting 2024

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12.2024
22.10.2024

On 18 March 2024, the annual general meeting 2024 of Tresu Investment Holding A/S was held, where the following decisions were made:

  • The audited annual report for 2023 was adopted.
  • In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the loss as recorded in the annual report was appropriated.
  • Jean-Marc Denis Lechene, Søren Dan Johansen, Ola Harald Erici and Stephan Hubert Plenz were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.
  • PriceWaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the company.
  • The Board of Directors and the Executive Board were discharged from liability.

The general meeting had specifically waived the requirement for notice and presentation of documents under the Danish Companies Act and the Articles of Association.

This announcement is made public as per agreement with Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

For further details, please contact
CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: + 45 5130 2780


MENAFN22102024004107003653ID1108806101


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search