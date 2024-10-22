Inc. Names Yolanda M. Smith Of Branding 4 Success As A 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yolanda M. Smith, 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

- Mike Hofma, Inc. editor-in-chief INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc., the leading brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, has announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates B2B organizations that have consistently empowered entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive. Among this year's honorees is Branding 4 Success, led by Yolanda M. Smith , selected for her company's outstanding contributions to personal branding and business leadership development.This year's list highlights 359 companies excelling in various sectors, including marketing, advertising, health and wellness, financial services, and public relations. Companies recognized received top marks from clients for their pivotal roles in helping businesses scale. These B2B partners provide critical support in areas such as leadership development, brand strategy, infrastructure, and fundraising, enabling entrepreneurs to focus on their core missions."I am deeply honored to be named an Inc. Power Partner, as it reflects our commitment to elevating leaders and empowering them to own their personal brands with excellence," said Yolanda M. Smith, Founder of Branding 4 Success. "Personal branding is no longer optional-it's essential for long-term success. Whether I'm working one-on-one with clients or speaking on corporate stages, my goal is to help leaders identify their unique strengths, stand out authentically, and inspire others to do the same."Yolanda M. Smith, widely regarded as“The Brandthrupist,” has become a prominent figure in the corporate leadership space. As her reputation for excellence continues to grow, so does her demand as a sought-after speaker for industry conferences, leadership summits, and corporate events. Known for her dynamic and engaging style, Yolanda captivates audiences with her unique approach to personal branding, helping corporate leaders and entrepreneurs alike transform their teams into powerful brands for influence and impact.Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth. We're very happy to let everyone know that Branding 4 Success has been selected as an Honoree in the 'General Excellence' and 'Small & Mighty' categories."Yolanda's expertise is not only reflected in her growing list of high-profile clients but also in the success of her recent luxury personal branding event, BRANDfluence , held earlier this year in Indianapolis. The event, which shares the title of her #1 Amazon bestseller, showcases her unparalleled knowledge of turning personal brands into powerful business assets.Yolanda's insights are designed to resonate with leaders who need to distinguish themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace. "Excellence in personal branding is about far more than image; it's about authenticity, trust, and creating meaningful connections that drive leadership impact," she shared. "I'm committed to helping every leader I work with understand the true power of their personal brand and how it can accelerate their success."This award cements her influence as a thought leader in personal branding and leadership.To view the complete list of Inc. Power Partner Award winners, go to: .The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online at and will be on newsstands beginning October 29.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates the profile of our community: the risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters. Inc.'s work reaches a monthly audience of more than 40 million across various channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, and social media. For more information, visit .About Yolanda M. SmithYolanda M. Smith is a personal branding expert, speaker, and coach dedicated to helping leaders leverage their personal brand for business success. As the founder of Branding 4 Success, she works with entrepreneurs and corporate executives to build authentic brands that drive impact and growth.

Yolanda M. Smith, #1 Bestselling Author and Keynote Speaker

