Culture Ministry, National Conservatory Work To Enhance Musical Education

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has visited Azerbaijan
National Conservatory, Azernews reports, citing
the Ministry .
At the meeting with the staff, the minister spoke about
Azerbaijan's rich music and stressed the importance of high-level
education in the musical field.
Adil Karimli outlined that there is a need to exchange ideas in
the field of music education.
"In this sense, raising the level of teaching in music schools
should be taken into account. It is important to develop the
content of national music. This development should start from music
schools first. Currently, reforms and renovations are being
continued in music and art schools. Problems in the provision of
instruments to music schools operating in the regions are also in
the focus of attention," he said.
During the conversation, the importance of preparing new
educational programs for folk musical instruments was also
emphasized.
Adil Karimli said that the Culture Ministry prioritizes the
development of personnel potential in the fields of culture and
creative industries.
Within the framework of the scholarship program announced for
this purpose, documents are being accepted for study and training
courses abroad at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
Rector of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush
Karimi touched upon certain issues related to music education. He
highly appreciated the recent reforms and innovations in the field
of music education.
Then the proposals of the teaching staff on culture and music
education were heard.
