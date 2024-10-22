J & K Govt Approves Rs 14.85 Crore For Mlas' Vehicles
Date
10/22/2024 5:08:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government has sanctioned the release of Rs 14.85 crore for the procurement of 90 Mahindra Scorpio vehicles designated for the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
This sanction was issued under the Motor Garages Capex Budget for 2024-25, with funds drawn from the“Purchase and Replacement of Vehicles” allocation. The Director, Motor Garages, J&K, will oversee the procurement of 90 Mahindra Scorpios through the Government e-Marketplace (GEM) portal, following the General financial Rules (GFR) 2017, including all necessary e-tendering and procedural formalities.
The order stipulates that the funds must be exclusively used for vehicle procurement and cannot be diverted or reallocated for other purposes. Additionally, the department must ensure there is no idle parking of the funds, and no new posts, such as drivers, will be created.
The Director, Motor Garages, is responsible for securing and guaranteeing all financial transactions related to the procurement, with utilization certificates and red accounts to be submitted by March 31, 2025.
|
