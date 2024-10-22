Australia Secures $4.7 Billion Missile Deal To Bolster Defense Capabilities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Australia has inked a major agreement with the United States to acquire advanced long-range missiles. The deal, worth 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.7 billion), aims to enhance Australia's strike capabilities.



Defense Pat Conroy announced the purchase during his visit to Washington on Monday. The agreement includes the procurement of Standard Missile-2 Block IIIC and Standard Missile-6 systems.



These weapons are considered among the most sophisticated air and missile defense systems globally. They will significantly boost Australia's ability to counter evolving threats in the region.



Initially, the Australian Navy will deploy these missiles on its Hobart-class destroyers. Later, they will equip the future Hunter-class frigates.



This strategic move aligns with Australia 's efforts to modernize its military capabilities in response to changing geopolitical dynamics.







Conroy emphasized the importance of this acquisition in the current global context. He noted that the world is experiencing "the greatest arms race" in the region since 1945.

Australia's Defense Strategy

The minister stressed the need for deterrence to prevent potential conflicts. This purchase is part of a broader shift in Australia's defense strategy.



Since the election of the center-left Labor government in May 2022, the country has been recalibrating its military posture. The focus has moved towards an area-denial capability strategy.



Australia's increased investment in missile technology comes amid growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The competition between the United States and China has intensified, prompting regional powers to strengthen their defense capabilities.



The missile deal follows other recent initiatives to boost Australia's defense industry. In August, Conroy announced a partnership with Kongsberg Gruppen ASA to manufacture long-range missiles in Newcastle, north of Sydney.



Earlier in 2024, the government unveiled plans to produce missiles domestically in collaboration with Lockheed Martin Corp.



These developments reflect Australia's commitment to enhancing its military readiness and technological capabilities. The country aims to maintain a strong deterrent posture while adapting to the evolving security landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.

MENAFN22102024007421016031ID1108805895