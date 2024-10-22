(MENAFN- EQS Group)

BluSky Carbon CEO Outlines Commercial Strategy

22.10.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

OLD SAYBROOK, CT/VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY) (OTCQB: BSKCF) (FWB: QE4 /WKN A401NM) (“BluSky” or the“Company”), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean sector is pleased to provide the following message from its Chief Executive, Mr. William“Will” Hessert.





Highlights



Outlines economic model of internally generated excess energy to power CDR technologies

Unlocks and quantifies 3 pillars of commercial strategy Believes project has validated demand, interest and early sales achievements





Dear shareholders and stakeholders:





As CEO of BluSky, and as a concerned citizen, I am committed to helping correct some of the negative impact that generations of industrialism have had on our planet. I strongly believe that the only way we will achieve global carbon reduction targets is by building a healthy, competitive carbon marketplace that rewards innovation and good practices.







While we applaud the growing list of companies who continue to develop strategies to advance new carbon reduction technologies, our Company was intentionally designed from the ground up to help overcome some of the existing commercialization hurdles in relation to carbon dioxide removal (CDR) targets.





We have applied practical science, engineering, economic and business principles to not only develop our solutions, but also with a view to stimulating the financial incentives required to generate positive economics at scale. Our innovation lies in how we have combined these elements into a commercial strategy that is already showing great promise.







Operational Economics

Almost all current CDR technologies are reliant on electricity to power their operation. For instance, the intensive thermal and electrical energy demand costs underlying Direct Air Capture (DAC) can diminish commercial project potential significantly. The same holds true for most other carbon sequestration solutions. This energy gap continues to throttle economic scalability to meet growing sector demands in many instances.





BluSky recognised that biomass pyrolysis not only removes atmospheric carbon (and earns valuable carbon credits while doing so) and produces valuable products and renewable energy (e.g. biochar , bio-oil and syngas), but, at industrial scale can also produce enough energy to sustain its own operations and potentially produce a surplus of energy beyond that. Any surplus created can be used to provide renewable energy to the grid or can provide energy to power-hungry CDR solutions such as mineralization and direct air capture. We are focussed on further exploring this potential for energy production as a key element of BluSky Carbon's commercialization strategy.

Commercial Strategy

BluSky hold the promise to achieve meaningful results. To achieve this requires a different approach from much of what we are seeing currently. We believe in building on the pillars of efficiency, scalability and cost-effectiveness. As a business founded in engineering principles, we have adopted three categories that unlock and quantify our approach which we call;“Arc,”“Nexus,” and“Forge”, as outlined below:





Industry Traction

The BluSky team believes recent activities validate both marketplace demand and generate interest and visibility in what we are undertaking. Through our participation on the Board of Directors of the US Biochar Coalition (USBC) we have seen first-hand how focused lobbying efforts can drive positive change for our industry. The recent news that the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has favourably reclassified biochar as a“traditional” product is but one example of a growing trend to normalize and boost the carbon removal marketplace sector (news release – Oct 17).

Figure 1- US Biochar Coalition members recent visit to Washington. L-R: Jen Seksay, Chad Goodwin, Maureen Walsh, Will Marquis, Deirdre Seling, Josh Phelps, William Hessert





For our part, BluSky's business development team has done an outstanding job to-date as shown through the securing of a $1.94 million agreement with SQUAKE, the $0.7 million equipment sale to the city of Minneapolis, an up to

$105 million ten-year biochar sales agreement in Arkansas (news release - Sept 24), and the recently announced creation of the BluMountain Biochar joint venture (news release - Oct 11).





BluSky recognizes that focused growth requires attention to detail. As such, the Company expects to introduce important new team members, experts and advisors in the coming months.





We are on a mission to gain visibility, attract new business opportunities and generate revenue. Our commitment is to help solve a critical planet-wide problem and we aim to achieve our goals while also delivering shareholder value.





BluSky is also pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 6, 2024, that it has extended its strategic marketing agreement with Euro Digital Media LTD (“EDM”) (71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, UK WC2H 9JQ; email: ... ) for an additional term of approximately two months, commencing immediately; provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management. EDM will continue to, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity will occur on a landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising. Blusky will pay a fee of USD$500,000 for the extension. The Company will not issue any securities to EDM. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, EDM does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.





In addition, further to its news release dated October 15, 2024, relating to the offering (“ Offering ”) of up to 6,000,000 special warrants (“ Special Warrants ”) at a price of $0.50 per Special Warrant, and with each Special Warrant entitling the holder to receive, for no additional consideration and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, one unit of the Company (a“ Unit ”) on the earlier of: (i) four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, or (ii) the third business day after the Company obtains a receipt for a final prospectus (“ Final Prospectus ”) qualifying the distribution of the Units issuable upon conversion (“ Conversion ”) of the Special Warrants, the Company notes that the terms of the Special Warrants will provide that, in the event the Company has not received a receipt for the Final Prospectus within 45 days following the closing date of the Offering (“ Closing Date ”), then each Special Warrant will thereafter entitle the holder to receive, upon Conversion, 1.02 Units (instead of one Unit); and in the event the Company has not received a receipt for the Final Prospectus within 75 days following the Closing Date, then each Special Warrant will thereafter entitle the holder to receive, upon Conversion, 1.04 Units (instead of 1.02 Units); and, in the event the Company has not received a receipt for the Final Prospectus within 105 days following the Closing Date, then each Special Warrant will thereafter entitle the holder to receive, upon Conversion, 1.06 Units (instead of 1.04 Units).

In the event the Company has not received a receipt for the Final Prospectus within 135 days of the Closing Date, then each outstanding Special Warrant will automatically convert into 1.06 Units.

The Company notes that each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant ”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.65 for a period of 24 months.





Thank you for your continued interest in BluSky Carbon.





ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY





William (“Will”) Hessert

Chief Executive Officer





About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY) (OTCQB: BSKCF) (FWB: QE4 /WKN: A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground – where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar , renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTCQB as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt, Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at . For more information about the Company, please visit , watch our video , and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook , X (formerly twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn .





Contact





BluSky Carbon Inc.

35 Research Parkway,

Old Saybrook, CT, 06475

Tel. (860) 577-2080

Web,

Email. ...





Sales or partner opportunities:

Greg Pakiela, Business Development

...





Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of BluSky about the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, strategies, prospects, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“likely”,“except”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“plan”,“forecast”,“project”,“estimate”,“outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.





Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's future plans, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans to build, own and operate its own carbon removal projects, to successfully create an environment to develop and test new products, to form strategic partnerships, to mass produce products, to develop new product solutions, to meet its global carbon removal goals, to generate any revenues, and to complete the Offering.

This news release also contains forward-looking information relating to

the market price of the Company's common shares; volatility in the capital markets; lack of dividends; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with acquisitions; competition; cyber security threats; changes in laws relating to the Company's business; expectations regarding revenue, expenses and operations; cash needs and needs for additional financing; the intention to grow the business and operations; reliance on secondary industries; future production costs and capacity; that available funds will be sufficient to cover expenses;

and other forward-looking statements are set out in the section entitled“Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's Final Prospectus dated May 27, 2024, as amended by Amended No. 1 dated June 11, 2024, (the“Amended Prospectus”) available on under the Company's profile.





Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, projections, analysis and opinions of management made considering its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. In particular, there is a risk that the Company's plans with respect to the following may not materialize as contemplated, or at all: The Company's aim to build, own and operate its own carbon removal projects, to successfully create an environment to develop and test new products, to form strategic partnerships, to mass produce products, to develop new product solutions, to meet its global carbon removal goals, to generate any revenues or to complete the Offering. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

