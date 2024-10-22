Russian Army Killed 581 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have killed 581 children in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General .

In total, more than 2,230 children in Ukraine have suffered as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression.

The largest number of is recorded in Donetsk region - 595 children, Kharkiv - 453, Dnipro - 178, Kherson - 180, Kyiv - 133 and Zaporizhzhia - 145.

On October 22, a 14-year-old girl died in Sumy as a result of a Russian strike.

On October 21, an 11-year-old boy died as a result of the Russian army's shelling of Yantarne village in Donetsk region.

Russian air strike on: Injury toll grows to 13

An 8-year-old girl was injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian strike.

A 15-year-old girl was injured in the village of Buzke, Novoodeska district, Mykolaiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people, including a child, were killed in Sum as a result of an attack by Russian drones on the night of October 22.