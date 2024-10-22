Discover The SUILAMA (SUILAMA) Listing On XT Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that SUILAMA (Suilama) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The SUILAMA/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone. Please stay tuned for updates regarding the schedule for deposits, withdrawals, and trading.







About SUILAMA (Suilama)

SUILAMA is the rising star in the meme coin universe, built on the SUI blockchain. With its playful, lama-themed charm, SUILAMA brings a unique and humorous twist to the crypto world. As a part of the growing meme coin culture, SUILAMA invites users to embrace its whimsical world and join the journey toward becoming the next big sensation in the SUI ecosystem. Whether you are a fan of memes or a dedicated crypto enthusiast, SUILAMA offers a delightful blend of humor and digital finance.

This listing on XT Exchange provides an incredible opportunity for SUILAMA and its community to expand their reach and visibility in the crypto space. By joining XT, SUILAMA aims to bring its humor-infused vision to a broader, global audience, marking its rise as a prominent player in the meme coin landscape.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his excitement about the listing:

"We are thrilled to introduce SUILAMA to our platform. Its unique concept and strong community appeal align with the values of creativity, innovation, and community-driven growth that XT champions. We believe SUILAMA's listing will resonate with our users and contribute to the ever-evolving digital asset space."

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

