Chess Players To Compete At ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024

Azerbaijani chess players will compete at ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain
2024, Azernews reports.
The chess tournament will take place on October 25-29 in Manama,
Bahrain.
The national team consists of ten chess players (students),
including Pasham Alizade, Rustam Rustamov, Yunis Mahmudzade, Tunar
Davudov, Dinara Huseynova, Lala Huseynova, Nurtan Nuriyeva, Maryam
Agaverdiyeva, Narmin Abdinova and Saadat Bashirli.
The ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 will feature a total of 26
sports disciplines. More than 5,000 students in action from over 70
countries will take part in the tournament.
Chess for centuries has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with
ancient roots closely related to traditions.
The country could preserve these traditions as the chess remains
to be a crucially popular sport for now.
To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham
Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee,
signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported
chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.
The 42nd Chess Olympiad, held in Baku, is indeed an excellent
example of great attention paid to the development of chess games
in the country.
The large-scale event attracted a total of 1,587 participants,
including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event,
making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.
Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated
chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating
matches.
Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an
exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic
finesse of elite chess players.
Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section,
along with 103 players in the women's competition.
The national chess players have always been taking high places
at top-ranked tournaments.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
