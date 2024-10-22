Chess Players To Compete At ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani chess players will compete at ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024, Azernews reports.

The chess will take place on October 25-29 in Manama, Bahrain.

The national team consists of ten chess players (students), including Pasham Alizade, Rustam Rustamov, Yunis Mahmudzade, Tunar Davudov, Dinara Huseynova, Lala Huseynova, Nurtan Nuriyeva, Maryam Agaverdiyeva, Narmin Abdinova and Saadat Bashirli.

The ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 will feature a total of 26 sports disciplines. More than 5,000 students in action from over 70 countries will take part in the tournament.

Chess for centuries has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions.

The country could preserve these traditions as the chess remains to be a crucially popular sport for now.

To popularise this original game, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the National Olympic Committee, signed in 2009 an executive order initiating a state-supported chess development program, covering the years 2009-2014.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad, held in Baku, is indeed an excellent example of great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country.

The large-scale event attracted a total of 1,587 participants, including 894 in the Open category and 693 in the Women's event, making the Baku Chess Olympiad a significant event.

Similarly, the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku captivated chess fans with its high-calibre competition and exhilarating matches.

Featuring a highly competitive lineup, the World Cup provided an exciting venue to display the remarkable skill and strategic finesse of elite chess players.

Approximately 206 competitors participated in the open section, along with 103 players in the women's competition.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr