Israeli Occupation's Attack Kills 20 Palestinians N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Civil Defense (PCD) announced, Tuesday, at least 20 Palestinians were killed and others after the Israeli assaulted refugees in Northern Gaza.

In a press statement, PCD said that this new massacre happened after the Israeli occupation forcefully evicted residents from Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, directing them to the Indonesian Hospital and other areas.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that the Israeli occupation warplanes bombed residential houses in Beit Lahia and refugee camp in northern Gaza which has been under siege for the third consecutive week.

Some 700 Palestinians have been killed so far in refugee camps and in northern Gaza, with hundred injured due to the assault on the north that has been going for 18 days, Health Authority reported.

The Israeli occupation launched its genocide in northern Gaza Strip, is the second of its kind since October 7 of last year. (end)

