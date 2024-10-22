World Psoriasis Day 2024: Psoriatic Disease And Family--Standing Together In Support And Understanding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year on October 29th, the global community unites on World Psoriasis Day to raise awareness and advocate for progress in the fight against psoriatic disease. This year, the focus is on the profound impact of psoriatic on families, highlighted by the theme "Psoriatic Disease and Family." This chronic condition is a painful, lifelong noncommunicable disease (NCD) that affects millions worldwide, influencing not just the lives of those diagnosed, but also their loved ones.

Psoriatic Disease and Family

Continue Reading

The challenges of living with psoriatic disease extend far beyond skin lesions and joint pain; they infiltrate daily life and reshape family dynamics. Patients endure both physical symptoms and emotional struggles, including anxiety and depression, exacerbated by social stigma and treatment complexities. In response to this theme, IFPA has released a pivotal report, Inside Psoriatic Disease: Family, revealing that approximately 90% of families report their loved one's condition significantly impacts their quality of life.

The report highlights how psoriatic disease disrupts routines, increases household responsibilities, and alters leisure activities. Families find themselves navigating practical and emotional challenges together, often without adequate support. This report emphasizes the vital but often unrecognized role that family members play in managing the disease-offering care during flare-ups and emotional reassurance while grappling with their own feelings of helplessness and frustration.

Frida Dunger, Executive Director of IFPA, notes: "Psoriatic disease impacts not only those living with the condition but also their loved ones. Families often shoulder the physical and emotional struggles, providing crucial support as they navigate the complexities of care and treatment together."

World Psoriasis Day 2024 aims to raise awareness of these challenges and calls for stronger support networks. IFPA urges healthcare providers, communities, and policymakers to recognize the central role families play and ensure they receive the resources and support they need.

How to get involved:

This year's campaign invites individuals and families to share their stories and raise awareness on social media using the hashtag #psoriaticdiseaseandfamily. Campaign materials, including the Family Report, are available at psoriasisday .

About IFPA

Founded in 1971, IFPA is the international federation of psoriatic disease associations. IFPA's members represent over 60 million people living with psoriatic disease worldwide. More information about IFPA is available at .

Photo -

SOURCE IFPA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED