KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA)

1938 -- Kuwait Amir Ahmad Al-Jaber established an orphanage house, managed by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. The orphanage housed 100 orphans.

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law establishing Kuwait Credit to facilitate credits for properties, the industrial and agricultural sectors.

1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law setting up the Kuwait Flour Mills Company. It started producing flour in 1965. In 1988, it was merged with the Kuwaiti Bakeries Company, where its name was changed into the Flour Mills and Bakeries Company.

1973 -- A squadron of the Hawker Hunter warplanes of the Kuwait Air Force flew to Egypt to participate in resisting Israel in the 1973 October War.

1986 -- The Kuwaiti oil tanker "Al-Faihaa" was a hit with a missile fired from a gunboat some 10 nautical miles off Dubai.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah began a tour to member states of the Security Council starting in France to discuss the flagrant Iraqi occupation of Kuwait.

1997 -- The Public Authority for Housing Welfare celebrated inking the project for building West Jeleeb Al-Shuyoukh housing district.

2002 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Moroccan King Mohammad VI with the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order in appreciation for Morocco's standing on Kuwait's side. The Moroccan Monarch reciprocated granting the Order of Mohammad to the Amir.

2008 -- The former head of the Audit Bureau, Barrak Al-Marzoug, died at the age of 69. He was the Diwan's sixth chairperson and had held a series of sports posts.

2010 -- Citizens of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were allowed to enter and exit Kuwait with the e-identity card via any border checkpoint.

2010 -- Kuwait shooting team won the gold medal in the Grand Discus Competition held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

2012 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law transforming Kuwait Airways into a shareholding company.

2022 -- Ministry of Health announced that Al-Adan hospital's ECMO department received accreditation by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO).