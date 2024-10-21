SASOL LIMITED: PRODUCTION AND SALES METRICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024
Date
10/21/2024 11:00:55 PM
JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has published its production and sales performance metrics for the three months ended 30 September 2024 on the Company's
website at , under the Investor Centre section: .
For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]
SOURCE Sasol Limited
