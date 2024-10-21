SASOL LIMITED: PRODUCTION AND SALES METRICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has published its production and sales performance metrics for the three months ended 30 September 2024 on the Company's

website at , under the Investor Centre section: .

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,

Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929

[email protected]

