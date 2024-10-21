HC Seeks Status Report On Polythene Bags Ban In J&K

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by an NGO Environmental Policy Group, a division bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta also directed the authorities to provide information about the steps as regards awareness among the public for avoiding polythene bag use.

“The respondents are also directed to report what steps they are taking with regard to ban on polythene bags and also disclose what steps they have taken with regard to organizing awareness amongst the citizens of the Union Territory for avoiding the use of polythene bags,” the court said, adding,“To this extent, status report be also filed.”



The court also granted last and final opportunity to authorities including the central government as regards implementation of the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in J&K.

On 8 July 2024, last and final opportunity was granted to counsel for the authorities for filing a status report, failing which, cost of Rs.50,000 was directed to be imposed.

“Though, the status report has been filed by respondent No. 3 (State of Jammu and Kashmir through Principal Secretary to Government) and 17 (Director, Horticulture Planning and Marketing, JK Government). However, the rest of the respondents (authorities) have failed to file their status report in compliance with the aforementioned order,” the court said, adding.“Last and final opportunity of four weeks is granted to the respondents for filing the status report, failing which, cost of Rs.50000/- shall be imposed upon the respondents.” the PIL has been posted for further consideration on December 3.

The PIL filed by EPG is seeking implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules and has prayed the court to command the authorities to take a call forthwith and make arrangements for local segregation and treatment of the Solid Waste, to ensure that only 10% of such waste is taken to landfill sites and make effective planning in a way which would ensure conversion of possible waste into energy, organic compost and treatment of other solid waste under the Waste Management Rules. It also seeks direction to the authorities to treat and dispose of the Bio Medical waste generated across the State in all private, Government hospitals, nursing homes, clinics etc. in accordance with rules.

Besides, it seeks directions to the authorities to take steps for treatment of fruit and vegetable waste across the J&K as the same is being mixed with other non-biodegradable waste and finally dumped unscientifically at the landfill sites despite the fact that a proper mechanism is available for getting funding from Union Agriculture Ministry for

Purchasing machines to process fruit/vegetable market waste which will be finally converted into organic compost.

Importantly also, the petitioner seeks directions to the authorities to file a response with regard to the steps taken towards implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016 and Bio Medical Waste Rules, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban/Grameen) and Fruit vegetable waste processing schemes of the Union Agriculture Ministry.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now