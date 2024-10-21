U.S. Unveils Rules To Safeguard American Data From Foreign Adversaries

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States Department of Justice has introduced new regulations to protect sensitive American data.



These rules aim to prevent countries like China, Russia, and Iran from accessing bulk personal information of US citizens. The proposal puts into action an executive order issued by President Joe Biden earlier this year.



The new regulations seek to thwart foreign adversaries from exploiting financial, genomic, and data for cyberattacks, espionage, or blackmail.



The rules will also apply to Venezuela, Cuba, and North Korea, expanding the scope of data protection efforts. This move is part of Washington's ongoing struggle to control the flow of American personal data to China.



The conflict has been brewing for years, encompassing both the trade and technology sectors. In 2018, a US panel rejected Ant Financial's plan to acquire MoneyGram International due to data security concerns.







The proposed rules prohibit transactions with data brokers who knowingly share information with "countries of concern." They also ban the transfer of any data related to US government personnel.

New Regulations to Protect American Privacy

The regulations provide specific details on the types and quantities of data that cannot be transferred. For instance, the rules forbid the transfer of human genomic data from more than 100 Americans.



They also protect the personal health or financial data of over 10,000 individuals. Additionally, the proposal bans the transfer of precise geolocation data from more than 1,000 US devices.



The Department of Justice will have the authority to enforce these rules through both criminal and civil penalties. US officials have suggested that Chinese apps like TikTok could violate the proposal.



This would occur if they transfer sensitive US user data to a Chinese parent company. These new regulations represent a significant step in protecting American data from foreign exploitation.



They reflect the growing concern over data security in an increasingly interconnected world. As technology advances, the importance of safeguarding personal information continues to grow.

