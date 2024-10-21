Data Protection As A Service (Dpaas) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The data protection as a service (DPaaS) market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to rise from $26.65 billion in 2023 to $32.65 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in data breaches and cyber threats, stringent data protection regulations, heightened awareness of data privacy concerns, the proliferation of cloud computing, and the growth of remote and mobile workforces.

The data protection as a service (DPaaS) market is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $79.52 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing volume and variety of data, the evolution of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, a focus on zero trust security models, and an emphasis on data resilience and recovery.

The growing concern about data loss and security is driving demand in the data protection as a service (DPaaS) market. Data loss can occur due to internal issues such as system failures or external factors like cyberattacks. Recently, enterprises worldwide have become increasingly focused on data security due to incidents of data loss and data leaks.

Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, Amazon. com Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP, Commvault Systems, VMware Software Private Limited, Quantum Corporation, veeam Software, EMC Corporation, Dell Inc., Veritas Technologies, Quest Software Inc., NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Atos SE, Symantec Enterprise, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, McAfee Croporation, NetApp Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Carbonite Inc., Druva Software Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Zerto Ltd., Unitrends Inc., Arcserve LLC, Backupify, CloudAlly Ltd., Datto Inc., Infrascale Inc., Rubrik Inc., Spanning Cloud Apps LLC, StorageCraft Technology Corporation

Leading companies in the data protection as a service market are developing innovative solutions, such as Data Security Platform as a Service (DSPaaS), to enhance their profitability. DSPaaS is a cloud-based service that offers a comprehensive array of tools and technologies designed to secure and manage an organization's data effectively.

1) By Service Type: Disaster Recovery As A Service, Backup As A Service, Storage As A Service

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, SMEs

3) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

4) By Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And IT, Government And Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Industries

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data protection as a service (DPaaS) encompasses a range of services that assist organizations in safeguarding their data while enhancing their network security and recovery options. DPaaS is a cloud-based or web-based solution focused on network security and data loss prevention. These services are offered to clients through various membership models, helping organizations reduce the costs associated with system security and maintenance.

