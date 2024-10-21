OIC Chief Warns Against Ending UNRWA Services

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissien Taha cautioned on Monday against perilous attempts of Israeli to end the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East's (UNRWA) role.

Taha sent messages directed to UN Security Council permanent countries' foreign ministers, the UN chief, and the heads of the UNSC and the UN General Assembly, the organization said in a statement.

Attempting to end the agency's services violates Israeli occupation's commitments, in accordance with the UN Charter and its relevant resolutions, it added.

Taha underlined the need of the agency's vital role in providing basic services to Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip facing catastrophic conditions, it noted.

The OIC chief also called for putting pressure on Israeli occupation to stop its illegal current measures against the agency, it stated. (end)

hss







MENAFN21102024000071011013ID1108803988