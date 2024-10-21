Honasa Consumer Limited Appoints Dr. Kaustav Guha As Vice President Of R&D

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 21st October, 2024: Honasa Consumer Limited, home to renowned brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, and Dr. Sheth's, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kaustav Guha as Vice President of Research & Development.



In this role, Dr Kaustav Guha will strengthen the company's capabilities and drive product innovation. He will be responsible for developing new technologies that enhance formulations and products across Honasa' diverse portfolio of purpose-driven brands. Additionally, he will bolster Honasa's offerings of natural and sustainable formulations, advancing the company's commitment to delivering safe, effective,

and sustainable beauty and personal care products.



Commenting on the appointment, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Honasa Consumer Ltd., said,“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kaustav Guha at Honasa Consumer. His extensive experience and expertise will be instrumental as we develop the next generation of skincare solutions for our consumers. With significant progress in expanding our research and development capabilities,

including the acquisition of CosmoGenesis, we remain committed to creating high-quality beauty and personal care products through continuous product innovation.”



Dr Kaustav Guha brings over a decade of experience in the beauty and personal care space, having led product development at both global and Indian brands like L'Oreal and Marico. He is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and Durham University, UK.



Commenting on his new role, Dr. Kaustav Guha, VP, R&D, Honasa Consumer Limited said,“I am excited to join Honasa Consumer Limited and contribute to its mission of creating innovative and sustainable products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. The company's focus on clean beauty and sciencebacked formulations resonates with my passion for driving meaningful advancements in skincare. I look

forward to working with the talented team at Honasa to achieve new milestones and deliver transformative beauty solutions.”



This strategic move compliments Honasa's commitment to pushing the boundaries of research and development in the Indian beauty and wellness industry. This year in May, Honasa Consumer Limited announced the acquisition of CosmoGenesis Labs, a leading cosmetic formulation and development company specializing in premium skincare solutions. With a state-of-the-art laboratory and an R&D team

skilled in natural and organic formulations, this acquisition strengthened Honasa's expertise in research and development and empowered the brand to explore new sub-categories, and deliver exceptional value to its customers. Dr. Kaustav Guha will be based out of the Gurgaon office and will play a key role in furthering Honasa's commitment to innovation and consumer-centric product development. His expertise in product formulations will be significant in Honasa's continued growth and efforts in revolutionizing the Indian beauty and personal care sector.



