Tunisia President Sworn In For Second Term
Date
10/21/2024 2:45:38 PM
Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied was sworn in today for his second five-year term during a formal session of parliament.
Saied secured a decisive victory in the presidential elections held on October 6, garnering nearly 91% of the votes.
President Saied first ascended to office in 2019.
