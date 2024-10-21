Emirates Run Draws 2,000 To Streets Of Brasília

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Approximately two thousand people participated in the second edition of the Emirates Run that was held on Sunday (20) on the streets of Brazil's capital and organized by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Brasília . The information is from one of the event's sponsors and partners, Edge Group. The race aimed to raise awareness about water use, in line with the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, which highlights water scarcity and encourages solutions to the issue.

Athletes passed by landmarks, such as the JK Memorial

“This event is not just a celebration of sports and health, but also a demonstration of our commitment to one of the most vital issues our world faces today-water preservation. It is essential to elevate the importance of water scarcity on the global agenda, fostering greater international cooperation. Over the years, our two friendly nations have collaborated in various sectors, including culture, sports, trade, and sustainability,” said the UAE ambassador Saleh Alsuwaidi, according to a statement released by Edge Group.

Emirates Run: Various races in one

Participants competed in categories of 3K, 5K, 5K for persons with disabilities, and 10K, all in male and female categories. Prizes ranged from R$ 500 to R$ 5,000 [USD 87-870] for the top finishers, and round-trip tickets to Dubai were raffled. The event program also included cultural demonstrations showcasing the country's music and cuisine.

