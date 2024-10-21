Action Against Hunger's Gala Raises $1.5 Million

(MENAFN- 3BL) In a world where one in 11 people go to bed hungry every night, Action Against Hunger last week hosted a life-saving gala that raised $1.5 million dollars, marking the organization's 45th anniversary as world leader in the fight against hunger. The funds raised on Thursday will help our teams continue to reach 21 million people in 55+ countries globally.

Action Against Hunger's gala honored some of the world's most influential humanitarians. We recognized Viola Davis as our Humanitarian Honoree, due to her lifetime spent advocating for a more just and equitable world.

“It's very important for me to express to this room the power of humanitarianism,” she said, recounting her struggles while growing up.“There was no one who saw me, because the big, 1,000-pound gorilla that was on my back was the big 'P' word, which is poverty. And when you're poor, nobody sees you.”

Davis is a critically revered activist, artist, producer, philanthropist, and author. She earned EGOT status after winning an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and multiple Tony awards. She has dedicated her life to championing social justice causes.

“The memory of that hunger and that pain of poverty and the trauma of living in violence is what moves me through my life,” she said.“I don't want any more little Violas. I want anyone rolling through the world thinking that they can't get at their dreams because sometimes that's the only place that you exist. Thank you for this award. Thank you for your commitment to hunger.”

Davis inspired the crowd to continue taking a stand against hunger.

“When you do things alone, it dies with you,” she said.“When you do things for others and for the world, it remains, and it is immortal.”

Action Against Hunger also honored Farida“Frida” Gadzhimirzaeva as our Leadership Honoree for her unrelenting service.

As Deputy Regional Director of Central America, Gadzhimirzaeva has worked tirelessly to improve food security for vulnerable communities through her unshakeable dedication and Action Against Hunger's transformative innovations.

Action Against Hunger was privileged to honor IHG Hotels & Resorts as our Corporate Honoree. The hotel company has been a steadfast supporter of Action Against Hunger's work and is striving to improve global food security as part of their Journey To Tomorrow responsible business plan.

The night's emcee was Mo Rocca, esteemed correspondent of CBS Sunday Morning. He guided guests through an inspirational, unforgettable evening and helped raise life-altering funds for the 733 million people who go to bed hungry each night.

Dr. Charles Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger, took to the stage to raise awareness about the magnitude of the hunger crisis, reminding the audience that a child dies every 15 seconds from malnutrition. He also thanked supporters for choosing hope over cynicism.

“Hunger is a crisis. It's also one we can solve,” he said.“Over the past 45 years, Action Against Hunger has contributed to a 60% drop in child deaths from malnutrition.”

Owubah continued:“We have proven that hope can win. Hope wins when we take action. When we combat feelings of powerlessness by slowing down, as you have done, showing up as you have done tonight, and using your resources and voice to create change.”

Hunger is on the rise in many regions around the world. Raising critical funds for struggling communities is more urgent than ever before. Action Against Hunger, during our annual gala and beyond, is devoted to finding innovative solutions and ending hunger for everyone, for good.

See Viola Davis's speech here: 2024 Action Against Hunger Gala: Viola Davis

See Farida“Frida” Gadzhimirzaeva's speech here: 2024 Action Against Hunger Gala: Farida“Frida” Gadzhimirzaeva | Leadership Award

See Dr. Charles Owubah's speech here: 2024 Action Against Hunger Gala: Dr. Charles Owubah, CEO

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 59 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

By Kenneal Patterson, Senior Communications Associate

Photos by Natural Expressions NY