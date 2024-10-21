Agriculture And Environment: How Colombia Can Generate Over 200,000 Jobs Without Deforestation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Açaí Producer in Colombia: A Defender of the Forest

Fruit has potential to generate thousands of jobs without deforestation

Project focusing on the açaí production chain will be presented at COP16, in Cali

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robots to humanize and expand the harvesting capacity. A powdered product capable of maintaining nearly all the nutritional potential of the fruit. Organizational setup to harvest in flooded areas and to integrate the cultivation with other fruits, preserving the forests and enhancing biodiversity.These are just a few of the innovations brought from Brazil to Colombia through the partnership between Açaí Kaa and Amapuri, forming Kaapuri Açaí , which aims to leverage the immense Colombian potential for açaí production. The superfruit that has captivated the world has its production of nearly two million tons centered in Brazil, but Colombia has the conditions to enter this market. Like with coffee, it has higher quality and potentially greater capacity than Brazil.Colombia also has a significant number of people who could benefit from this healthy and socio-environmentally sustainable production chain. It is estimated that more than 200,000 jobs can be created in the countryside. "A significant volume of jobs that will increase income in the countryside and provide a solid base of support for the peace process," evaluates Edgar Montenegro, co-founder of Amapuri and winner of the UN's Business Call to Action award for his work with traditional Colombian communities.The global açaí market today is valued at USD 6.9 billion and is expected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2030, considering that Colombia has over 2 million hectares of forests where the fruit can be harvested and a climate that ensures a high-quality product. "It has all the conditions to become a major global player, and we are committed to making this a reality soon," adds Reinaldo Santos, CEO of Açaí Kaa.Açaí, besides being an excellent economic alternative for job creation in the countryside, effectively contributes to the peace process in Colombia and also enables the economic viability of forest protection. Thus, the Kaapuri project will be presented at COP16, in Cali, from October 21 to November 2. "Açaí means forest protection," adds Edgar Montenegro.At stand Bio-14, in the Green Zone, in the District of Biodiversity and Climate Change at COP, the full potential of Colombia for açaí production with forest protection will be showcased. Visitors can also learn about the properties of the fruit and the açaí powder that will soon be produced in the country, the AçaiBoot harvesting technology recently introduced in Brazil, and the possibilities of the cableway system for production efficiency. "Açaí is the way to generate job vacancies, income, meet the work needs of communities, and has the potential to make the producers themselves become protectors of the forest," adds Reinaldo Santos.Learn More:Discover Colombia's Potential for Açaí Production:Territorial Extension: Colombia has 2.3 million hectares of açaí palm trees in wild areas in the Pacific and Amazon regions. However, less than 1% of this potential is currently utilized.Market Opportunity: The açaí market is rapidly growing and is currently valued at USD 6.9 billion, projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Colombia has the potential to capture up to 60% of the global market if it expands its production.Job Creation: Developing the value chain of açaí in the country can create over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, benefiting rural communities in vulnerable areas, where formal economy and work opportunities are limited.Environmental Conservation: Sustainable cultivation of açaí helps preserve tropical forests, with the Kaapuri project supporting the conservation of local ecosystems. The company also invests in technologies that reduce water consumption by up to 80% and utilize renewable energy.Alternative to Illicit Cultivation: In regions historically affected by coca cultivation, açaí offers a viable and legal alternative, allowing the conversion of thousands of hectares of illicit cultivation to sustainable açaí production. This effort supports social stability and peace in vulnerable areas.

