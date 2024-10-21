Sen. Amy Klobuchar Tours American Peat Technology Sites For Manufacturing Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growing Aitkin-based APT creates all-natural products for agricultural, other applications

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota's senior U.S. Senator Amy

Klobuchar made a visit to the facilities of American Peat (APT) in Aitkin, Minnesota, on Thursday, October 17th.

Sen. Klobuchar's visit was part of her tour of Minnesota industrial worksites in honor of Month.

Senator Amy Klobuchar meeting with APT employees

Senator Amy Klobuchar with APT CEO Brad Pieper

Senator Amy Klobuchar with Aitkin Mayor Gary Tibbitts and APT CEO Brad Pieper

"We were proud to show Sen. Klobuchar how emerging applications for peat-based agricultural products are putting Minnesotans to work," said APT's CEO Brad Pieper . "Thanks to the excellence of our all-natural products, and the growing demand for them, APT is increasingly prominent as a solver of problems in agronomy, water treatment, consumer goods, and many other areas."

Incorporated in 2003, APT uses peat – plant matter that naturally breaks down over time in Minnesota bogs and wetlands – to manufacture natural, value-added products serving needs in areas of agronomy, water remediation, consumer product development, whiskey distilling, battery mineral processing, and more. With vast research and development (R&D) and manufacturing capabilities, APT partners with start-ups and established companies to develop and scale product solutions.

"Whether it's converting nitrogen into useful gases for crops, or filtering heavy metals out of water impacted by mining, APT's peat processing not only helps Minnesota's farmers, it's also turning Central Minnesota's peatland into real jobs that raise our local communities up," said Pieper.

With 40 year-round employees, a 100,000 square foot production facility, and 480 acres under permit to mine, APT is Minnesota's largest peat harvester. It's one of several Minnesota businesses Sen. Klobuchar visited for Manufacturing Month, during which businesses open their doors to showcase their contributions to life in the state, and to recruit new talent.

"I stopped by American Peat Technology to see how their business helps local agriculture and creates manufacturing jobs in rural Minnesota,"

said Sen. Klobuchar.

"Our state has long been a premier destination for innovative companies like APT, and I'll continue working to strengthen our economic leadership."

"We're thrilled Sen. Klobuchar chose to come to APT," Pieper said. "It's the perfect opportunity to highlight our company and the great things we're doing for the people of Central Minnesota and the world."



Learn more about APT at .

About American Peat Technology

American Peat Technology (APT) manufactures natural, high-value all-natural products using peat harvested from Minnesota's bogs and wetlands. As the state's largest peat harvester, APT supports industries ranging from agronomy and water remediation to whiskey distilling and battery mineral production. Based in Aitkin, Minnesota, and offering R&D and manufacturing expertise, APT partners with start-ups and established companies alike to develop innovative, scalable solutions. Known for its nimble and science-driven approach, APT is a trusted partner that delivers custom solutions tailored to its clients' most complex challenges.

SOURCE American Peat Technology (APT)

