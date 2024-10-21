Ipsos Launches Accessible UX Audit Services With Curbcutos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Supporting Businesses in Navigating The European Accessibility Act

- Yana BeranekPARIS , FRANCE, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading research companies, announces today the launch of Accessible UX Audit services, designed to help businesses ensure their user experiences meet the requirements of the upcoming European Accessibility Act (EAA). The solution has been developed in partnership with CurbCutOS, a pioneering digital accessibility solutions company of disabled-led advocates, with 29 years of accessibility experience.The EAA (Directive 2019/882), like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), mandates that all businesses trading within the EU – irrespective of location – must ensure their digital products and services, such as their websites, applications, and devices, are accessible to persons with disabilities by June 28, 2025.Ipsos and CurbCutOS's Accessible UX Audit provides a rigorous three-step process that identifies 60% more errors than automated WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) compliance scanners alone:1. Ipsos and CurbCutOS experts identify accessibility gaps in websites, apps, devices, and documents.2. To verify these gaps, experts conduct an automated audit, supplemented by an expert evaluation and usability tests with users who have disabilities.3. The experts work with organizations to deliver a plan for future improvement by prioritizing recommendations and helping them address challenges with effective and efficient design solutions."Going beyond automated scanning for compliance, which we know misses many errors, Ipsos and CurbCutOS's solution helps businesses meet EAA accessibility requirements," said Yana Beranek, Global UX Leader at Ipsos. "By integrating real-world experiences of people with disabilities, accessibility expertise and decades of UX experience, our Accessible UX Audit ensures comprehensive solutions for digital accessibility."With the Accessible UX Audit, businesses can navigate upcoming EAA regulations with confidence, future proof their businesses for long-term compliance, save costs on retroactive development cycles, and grow market share by addressing the needs over one billion people globally who have a disability.“We are excited to bring this opportunity to the world's leading brands, emphasizing that digital accessibility goes beyond compliance - it's a business imperative," says Mark Pound, CEO at CurbCutOS.“By embracing accessibility, we create more inclusive experiences that enhance products and services for everyone, ultimately strengthening emotional connections and fostering brand loyalty.”The Accessible UX Audits are readily available in 24 markets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe, with plans for further market expansions.ABOUT IPSOSIpsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers, or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS, Bloomberg IPS:FP35 rue du Val de Marne75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 FranceTél. + 33 1 41 98 90 00ABOUT CURBCUTOSCurbCutOS is a pioneering digital accessibility solutions company based in the US, founded by individuals with disabilities. We are dedicated to helping organizations create inclusive digital spaces and content that everyone can access. By empowering companies to effectively reach all critical markets, we ultimately drive business growth. Learn more at curbcutos.4625 Lindell Blvd, 2nd Floor, 2571 St Louis, MO 63108 ...

