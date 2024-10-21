Katline Cauwels, Named USOPC Coach Of The Year 2024, Kicks Off US Open 2024 With First Tournament Ball

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Katline Cauwels Receives 2024 USOPC Squash Coach of the Year Award

Katline Cauwels Hits First Ball at the 2024 US Open Squash

NY and CT based Cauwels becomes first female coach since 2011 to win USOPC Squash Coach Of The Year Award

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- US Squash 's Katline Cauwels was bestowed the esteemed U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Coach Of The Year 2024 award and had the distinguished honor of hitting the first ball at the US Open 2024, held at the Arlen Specter Center in Philadelphia, PA.Kevin Klipstein, President and CEO of US Squash, remarked,“Since 1998, this accolade has been our way of acknowledging the pinnacle of coaching excellence in the United States. Katline unequivocally deserves this honor as she continuously sets a high bar for others in the squash community. Her achievement is nothing short of extraordinary. She is also the first woman to receive this award since 2011.”US Squash President Kevin Klipstein elaborated further:“Katline Cauwels, alongside her husband, runs an exceptional and highly professional program that consistently produces top-ranked US players. Their junior academy boasts the highest number of juniors from a single program representing Team USA and competing in the 2024 British Junior Open. They have significantly raised the profile of squash, not only within their local community but also on a national and international level through junior tournaments, camps, professional squash events, and substantial exposure via outstanding social media and marketing. MSquash is dedicated to nurturing the whole squash player, both on and off the court, with a strong emphasis on teaching great sportsmanship to all their athletes.”Katline Cauwels:“I am deeply proud of this award as it reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Every day, we pour our hearts into the lives and training of our athletes, striving to enhance their performance and overall well-being. This recognition is a testament to our collective effort and unwavering passion.”In addition to coaching junior academy players who aspire to be the best in the country and the world, Katline is also the head coach of the Darien High School Squash Team. One of her primary focuses for academy players is a girls' development program.Over the past few years, Cauwels and her team have trained over 100 female junior players annually, resulting in college recruits like Brecon Welch (Harvard) and Mia Krishnamurthy (Cornell), who are now excelling in college and beyond. Additionally, they have produced US #1 players such as Savannah Moxham, Chelsea Chen, Grace Lodge, Keira Smith, and Kathryn Chung.* * *More about MSQUASH: .MSQUASH operates two state-of-the-art campuses in South Norwalk, CT, and Port Chester, NY. Their combination of top-tier courts, unparalleled coaching, and cutting-edge technology caters to every stage of a squash athlete's development – from as young as age 4 through to the Masters level, with a significant new focus on professional squash. No other squash academy offers its athletes such a comprehensive range of innovative training elements, all led by the best coaches in the world. These coaches employ a unique blend of technology and training to elevate the sport of squash to new heights.MSQUASH Campus Port Chester: 23 Waterfront Place, Port Chester, NY 10573MSQUASH Campus SONO: 85 Water Street, South Norwalk, CT 06854Source: MSQUASH. For more information, logos and a gallery of hi-res images, please email ...

