CMS Energy's Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy

has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock.

The dividend for the common stock (CUSIP: 125896100) is

51.50 cents

per share. It is payable

Nov. 27, 2024, to of record on

Nov. 13, 2024.

Additional dividend information, including the tax status of CMS Energy's dividend distributions, can be obtained through the Tax Information section of CMS Energy's website, .

CMS (NYSE: CMS ) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

